Tuniu Announces Initiatives to Expand Destination Service Network

Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "After a decade of developing our foundation at departure cities across China, we have established the leading position in China's online leisure travel market. Now, driven by our mission of 'Making Travel Easier', we will now focus on building a products and services network encompassing travel destinations across the world to complement our network of departure cities. Through our direct procurement and local tour operators, we are able to provide more diversified and high quality products to meet the shifting demands of China's leisure travelers for better and more sophisticated travel products. We believe that our destination-based service network will improve the travel experiences for our customers and serve as a positive example for the whole industry."

Destination-based Service Network

Tuniu launched its first domestic local tour operator in Xiamen, China, in 2016. By the end of February 2018, Tuniu had 11 domestic local tour operators in total. Tuniu aims to open approximately 20 additional local tour operators in 2018, covering all major regional destinations throughout China. With the maturity and increased coverage of the Company's domestic local tour operators, Tuniu will be able to serve approximately one million trips through its local tour operators and become one of the leading local tour operators in China.

Tuniu also announced its "Global Partnership Plan". The Company plans to partner with leading local tour operators at international destinations to better serve Tuniu's customers. For these partners, Tuniu will provide a range of services such as access to the Company's supply chain resources, customer base, financial assistance and technology support. Currently, the company has successfully cooperated with three partners in Japan, Thailand and the United States. Within the next three years, the Company plans to increase the number of partners to 30. By combining the Global Partnership Plan with Tuniu's own destination service team, Tuniu will be able to develop its own international service network and become one of the leading local tour operators at international destinations.

Destination-based Products and Sales

Chinese travelers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tastes and preferences. In order to better capture this trend, Tuniu launched a dedicated channel for destination-based products and services in 2018 aimed at facilitating customers with the booking of transportation, accommodation and destination products during their trips. The destination channel currently covers over 1,000 destinations globally and 25 product categories such as local car rental, local activities, and travel photography.

Tuniu also launched a number of mini-APPs in WeChat as a complementary service to its destination channel in order to help customers choose their next travel destination and enhance the cross selling of products during their trips. These mini-APPs provide detailed and useful contents for destinations and support direct purchases from the APPs. Tuniu's new destination channel and mini-APPs offer customers, especially self-guided customers, with the ability to book a full range of destination products based on their own preferences.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu has over 2,000,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of packaged tours, covering over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China

Mary Chen

Investor Relations Director

Tuniu Corporation

Phone: +86-25-6960-9988

E-mail: ir@tuniu.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-announces-initiatives-to-expand-destination-service-network-300649364.html

SOURCE Tuniu