Tuniu Announces Senior Management Share Purchase Plan

NANJING, China, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that certain senior management members of Tuniu, consisting of Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Ms. Maria Yi Xin, chief financial officer, Mr. Shihong Chen, chief technology officer, and Mr. Wei Zhang, executive vice president, intend to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depositary shares ("ADS") on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of US$2 million within the next 6 months, pursuant and subject to the restrictions of, and consistent with, the applicable laws and regulations and the Company's securities trading policy.
"We remain confident in the long-term prospects of Tuniu's business," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu. "Tuniu has made progress in expanding its sales network, strengthening its service network and improving its technology network to start off 2018. With the implementation of these core strategies, we are laying the foundation for a new and improved Tuniu that can maximize value for both our customers and our shareholders."
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu has over 2,000,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of packaged tours, covering over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
