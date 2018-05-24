Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Non-GAAP[1] Net Loss in Q1 2018 Decreased by 89.5% Year-Over-Year
Added 51 Offline Retail Stores and 7 Local Tour Operators[2]
NANJING, China, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Highlights for the First Quarter of 2018
- Revenues from package tours in the first quarter of 2018 increased by 13.1% year-over-year to RMB402.7 million (US$64.2 million[3]).
- Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 decreased by 31.4% year-over-year to RMB383.8 million (US$61.2 million).
- Non-GAAP net loss was RMB23.8 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of RMB226.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.
- As of April 30, 2018, Tuniu added 51 new offline retail stores during the year.
- As of April 30, 2018, Tuniu had 21 local tour operators in total, including 7 newly launched local tour operators in China[4] during April.
Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As the leading online leisure travel company in China, we have developed a comprehensive sales network that allows us to efficiently acquire customers through various channels at different departure cities. With a solid foundation established through our sales network, our next step is to replicate the expansion model to our service network at destinations. As China's consumption power continues its upward trend, Chinese travelers are demanding better services and experiences. We believe that many of these demands are still unmet and there continues to be an opportunity for Tuniu to provide products and services consistent with current demands through its service network."
Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Tuniu's Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the first quarter, we were able to continue reducing our net loss. The development of our sales network served a vital role in the reduction of our sales and marketing expenses. Tuniu's new retail model continues to gain traction as customers acquired through our offline retail stores contributed more than 10% of our packaged tour GMV for the first time during this quarter. With our blended user acquisition cost declining from the expansion of our sales network, and bargaining power increasing from the development of our service network, Tuniu's operational efficiency will continue to scale in the future."
First Quarter 2018 Results
Net revenues were RMB480.5 million (US$76.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4% from the corresponding period in 2017.
- Revenues from packaged tours, which are mainly recognized on a net basis, were RMB402.7 million (US$64.2 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1% from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours.
- Other revenues were RMB77.9 million (US$12.4 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.2% from the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services, commission fees received from air ticketing and service fees received from insurance companies.
Cost of revenues was RMB217.9 million (US$34.7 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4% from the corresponding period in 2017. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 45.3% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 44.9% in the corresponding period in 2017.
Gross profit was RMB262.6 million (US$41.9 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5% from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale.
Operating expenses were RMB383.8 million (US$61.2 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.4% from the corresponding period in 2017. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB47.5 million (US$7.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB336.3 million (US$53.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 32.5%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB84.1 million (US$13.4 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.3%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.7 million (US$0.3 million), were RMB82.4 million (US$13.1 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.6% from the corresponding period in 2017. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 17.5% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 35.0% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale and refined management, and optimization of research and product development personnel.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB185.8 million (US$29.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.8%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB34.3 million (US$5.5 million), were RMB151.5 million (US$24.1 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 30.9% from the corresponding period in 2017. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 38.7% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 55.6% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of promotional expense structure and preference for marketing channels with higher ROI.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB114.6 million (US$18.3 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 24.3%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB11.5 million (US$1.8 million), were RMB103.1 million (US$16.4 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.0% from the corresponding period in 2017. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 23.9% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 33.2% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale and decline in personnel related fees.
Loss from operations was RMB121.1 million (US$19.3 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a loss from operations of RMB308.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB73.4 million (US$11.7 million) in the first quarter of 2018.
Net loss was RMB71.6 million (US$11.4 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of RMB287.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB23.8 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2018.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB74.7 million (US$11.9 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB288.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB26.9 million (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of 2018.
As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3.1 billion (US$500.3 million).
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2018, Tuniu expects to generate RMB519.9 million to RMB538.3 million of net revenues, which represents 13% to 17% growth year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
Conference Call Information
Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on May 24, 2018, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on May 24, 2018) to discuss the first quarter 2018 financial results.
To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu has over 2,000,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of packaged tours, covering over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
|
Tuniu Corporation
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2018
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
484,101
|
612,269
|
97,610
|
Restricted cash
|
91,810
|
145,904
|
23,261
|
Short-term investments
|
3,084,634
|
2,379,946
|
379,419
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
286,627
|
327,759
|
52,252
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
171,331
|
114,310
|
18,224
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
939,463
|
990,806
|
157,958
|
Yield enhancement products and accrued interest
|
31,337
|
6,708
|
1,069
|
Total current assets
|
5,089,303
|
4,577,702
|
729,793
|
Non-current assets
|
Long term investments
|
484,991
|
993,319
|
158,358
|
Property and equipment, net
|
148,278
|
148,919
|
23,741
|
Intangible assets, net
|
460,634
|
426,076
|
67,927
|
Goodwill
|
147,639
|
147,639
|
23,537
|
Yield enhancement products over one year and
|
170,505
|
106,569
|
16,990
|
Other non-current assets
|
156,455
|
166,558
|
26,553
|
Total non-current assets
|
1,568,502
|
1,989,080
|
317,106
|
Total assets
|
6,657,805
|
6,566,782
|
1,046,899
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
852,500
|
1,161,487
|
185,168
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
86,923
|
83,541
|
13,318
|
Salary and welfare payable
|
187,561
|
99,822
|
15,914
|
Taxes payable
|
32,036
|
18,101
|
2,886
|
Advances from customers
|
1,210,615
|
1,033,293
|
164,731
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
373,690
|
399,541
|
63,695
|
Amounts due to the individual investors of yield
|
177,971
|
141,012
|
22,481
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,921,296
|
2,936,797
|
468,193
|
Non-current liabilities
|
42,481
|
40,842
|
6,511
|
Total liabilities
|
2,963,777
|
2,977,639
|
474,704
|
Mezzanine equity
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
96,719
|
98,528
|
15,708
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares
|
248
|
248
|
40
|
Less: Treasury stock
|
(185,419)
|
(203,717)
|
(32,477)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
9,013,793
|
9,025,354
|
1,438,854
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
272,386
|
243,934
|
38,889
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(5,505,897)
|
(5,579,701)
|
(889,536)
|
Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity
|
3,595,111
|
3,486,118
|
555,770
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
2,198
|
4,497
|
717
|
Total Shareholders' equity
|
3,597,309
|
3,490,615
|
556,487
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
6,657,805
|
6,566,782
|
1,046,899
|
Tuniu Corporation
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31, 2017
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2018
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
Packaged tours
|
355,948
|
290,054
|
402,679
|
64,197
|
Others
|
100,093
|
179,832
|
77,854
|
12,412
|
Net revenues
|
456,041
|
469,886
|
480,533
|
76,609
|
Cost of revenues
|
(204,737)
|
(234,733)
|
(217,907)
|
(34,740)
|
Gross profit
|
251,304
|
235,153
|
262,626
|
41,869
|
Operating expenses
|
Research and product development
|
(159,403)
|
(111,151)
|
(84,054)
|
(13,400)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(253,756)
|
(193,696)
|
(185,831)
|
(29,626)
|
General and administrative
|
(151,333)
|
(154,490)
|
(114,609)
|
(18,271)
|
Other operating income
|
5,223
|
3,348
|
735
|
117
|
Total operating expenses
|
(559,269)
|
(455,989)
|
(383,759)
|
(61,180)
|
Loss from operations
|
(307,965)
|
(220,836)
|
(121,133)
|
(19,311)
|
Other income/(expenses)
|
Interest income
|
22,954
|
44,426
|
39,474
|
6,293
|
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
|
(1,370)
|
(2,009)
|
5,977
|
953
|
Other income/(loss), net
|
429
|
(147)
|
7,945
|
1,267
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
(285,952)
|
(178,566)
|
(67,737)
|
(10,798)
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,406)
|
(7,569)
|
(3,828)
|
(610)
|
Net loss
|
(287,358)
|
(186,135)
|
(71,565)
|
(11,408)
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to
|
(751)
|
(2,939)
|
1,299
|
207
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to redeemable
|
275
|
(93)
|
940
|
150
|
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
|
(286,882)
|
(183,103)
|
(73,804)
|
(11,765)
|
Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling
|
(1,356)
|
(1,757)
|
(869)
|
(139)
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary
|
(288,238)
|
(184,860)
|
(74,673)
|
(11,904)
|
Net loss
|
(287,358)
|
(186,135)
|
(71,565)
|
(11,408)
|
Other comprehensive income loss:
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net
|
(19,190)
|
(24,770)
|
(28,452)
|
(4,536)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
(306,548)
|
(210,905)
|
(100,017)
|
(15,944)
|
Loss per share
|
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to
|
(0.76)
|
(0.48)
|
(0.19)
|
(0.03)
|
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
|
(2.28)
|
(1.44)
|
(0.57)
|
(0.09)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
378,164,347
|
387,993,534
|
388,843,912
|
388,843,912
|
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：
|
Cost of revenues
|
321
|
230
|
227
|
36
|
Research and product development
|
1,784
|
1,324
|
1,260
|
201
|
Sales and marketing
|
477
|
201
|
185
|
29
|
General and administrative
|
23,139
|
17,089
|
10,709
|
1,707
|
Total
|
25,721
|
18,844
|
12,381
|
1,973
|
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
|
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
|
GAAP Result
|
Share-based
|
Amortization of acquired
|
Non-GAAP
|
Compensation
|
intangible assets
|
Result
|
Cost of revenues
|
(217,907)
|
227
|
-
|
(217,680)
|
Research and product development
|
(84,054)
|
1,260
|
399
|
(82,395)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(185,831)
|
185
|
34,163
|
(151,483)
|
General and administrative
|
(114,609)
|
10,709
|
781
|
(103,119)
|
Other operating income
|
735
|
-
|
-
|
735
|
Total operating expenses
|
(383,759)
|
12,154
|
35,343
|
(336,262)
|
Loss from operations
|
(121,133)
|
12,381
|
35,343
|
(73,409)
|
Net loss
|
(71,565)
|
12,381
|
35,343
|
(23,841)
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
(74,673)
|
12,381
|
35,343
|
(26,949)
|
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to
|
(0.19)
|
(0.07)
|
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)
|
(0.57)
|
(0.21)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
388,843,912
|
388,843,912
|
Quarter Ended December 31, 2017
|
GAAP Result
|
Share-based
|
Amortization of acquired
|
Non-GAAP
|
Compensation
|
intangible assets
|
Result
|
Cost of revenues
|
(234,733)
|
230
|
-
|
(234,503)
|
Research and product development
|
(111,151)
|
1,324
|
399
|
(109,428)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(193,696)
|
201
|
34,163
|
(159,332)
|
General and administrative
|
(154,490)
|
17,089
|
777
|
(136,624)
|
Other operating income
|
3,348
|
-
|
-
|
3,348
|
Total operating expenses
|
(455,989)
|
18,614
|
35,339
|
(402,036)
|
Loss from operations
|
(220,836)
|
18,844
|
35,339
|
(166,653)
|
Net loss
|
(186,135)
|
18,844
|
35,339
|
(131,952)
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
(184,860)
|
18,844
|
35,339
|
(130,677)
|
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to
|
(0.48)
|
(0.34)
|
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)
|
(1.44)
|
(1.02)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
387,993,534
|
387,993,534
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2017
|
GAAP Result
|
Share-based
|
Amortization of acquired
|
Non-GAAP
|
Compensation
|
intangible assets
|
Result
|
Cost of revenues
|
(204,737)
|
321
|
-
|
(204,416)
|
Research and product development
|
(159,403)
|
1,783
|
399
|
(157,221)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(253,756)
|
477
|
34,163
|
(219,116)
|
General and administrative
|
(151,333)
|
23,139
|
827
|
(127,367)
|
Other operating income
|
5,223
|
-
|
-
|
5,223
|
Total operating expenses
|
(559,269)
|
25,399
|
35,389
|
(498,481)
|
Loss from operations
|
(307,965)
|
25,720
|
35,389
|
(246,856)
|
Net loss
|
(287,358)
|
25,720
|
35,389
|
(226,249)
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
(288,238)
|
25,720
|
35,389
|
(227,129)
|
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to
|
(0.76)
|
(0.60)
|
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)
|
(2.28)
|
(1.80)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
378,164,347
|
378,164,347
