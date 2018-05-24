Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Non-GAAP[1] Net Loss in Q1 2018 Decreased by 89.5% Year-Over-Year

Added 51 Offline Retail Stores and 7 Local Tour Operators[2]

NANJING, China, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2018

  • Revenues from package tours in the first quarter of 2018 increased by 13.1% year-over-year to RMB402.7 million (US$64.2 million[3]).
  • Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 decreased by 31.4% year-over-year to RMB383.8 million (US$61.2 million).
  • Non-GAAP net loss was RMB23.8 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of RMB226.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.
  • As of April 30, 2018, Tuniu added 51 new offline retail stores during the year.
  • As of April 30, 2018, Tuniu had 21 local tour operators in total, including 7 newly launched local tour operators in China[4] during April.

Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As the leading online leisure travel company in China, we have developed a comprehensive sales network that allows us to efficiently acquire customers through various channels at different departure cities. With a solid foundation established through our sales network, our next step is to replicate the expansion model to our service network at destinations. As China's consumption power continues its upward trend, Chinese travelers are demanding better services and experiences. We believe that many of these demands are still unmet and there continues to be an opportunity for Tuniu to provide products and services consistent with current demands through its service network."

Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Tuniu's Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the first quarter, we were able to continue reducing our net loss. The development of our sales network served a vital role in the reduction of our sales and marketing expenses. Tuniu's new retail model continues to gain traction as customers acquired through our offline retail stores contributed more than 10% of our packaged tour GMV for the first time during this quarter. With our blended user acquisition cost declining from the expansion of our sales network, and bargaining power increasing from the development of our service network, Tuniu's operational efficiency will continue to scale in the future."

First Quarter 2018 Results

Net revenues were RMB480.5 million (US$76.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4% from the corresponding period in 2017.

  • Revenues from packaged tours, which are mainly recognized on a net basis, were RMB402.7 million (US$64.2 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1% from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours.
  • Other revenues were RMB77.9 million (US$12.4 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.2% from the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services, commission fees received from air ticketing and service fees received from insurance companies.

Cost of revenues was RMB217.9 million (US$34.7 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4% from the corresponding period in 2017. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 45.3% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 44.9% in the corresponding period in 2017.

Gross profit was RMB262.6 million (US$41.9 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5% from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale.

Operating expenses were RMB383.8 million (US$61.2 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.4% from the corresponding period in 2017. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB47.5 million (US$7.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB336.3 million (US$53.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 32.5%.

  • Research and product development expenses were RMB84.1 million (US$13.4 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.3%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.7 million (US$0.3 million), were RMB82.4 million (US$13.1 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.6% from the corresponding period in 2017. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 17.5% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 35.0% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale and refined management, and optimization of research and product development personnel.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB185.8 million (US$29.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.8%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB34.3 million (US$5.5 million), were RMB151.5 million (US$24.1 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 30.9% from the corresponding period in 2017. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 38.7% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 55.6% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of promotional expense structure and preference for marketing channels with higher ROI.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB114.6 million (US$18.3 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 24.3%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB11.5 million (US$1.8 million), were RMB103.1 million (US$16.4 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.0% from the corresponding period in 2017. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 23.9% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 33.2% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale and decline in personnel related fees.

Loss from operations was RMB121.1 million (US$19.3 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a loss from operations of RMB308.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB73.4 million (US$11.7 million) in the first quarter of 2018.

Net loss was RMB71.6 million (US$11.4 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of RMB287.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB23.8 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB74.7 million (US$11.9 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB288.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB26.9 million (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of 2018.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3.1 billion (US$500.3 million).

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2018, Tuniu expects to generate RMB519.9 million to RMB538.3 million of net revenues, which represents 13% to 17% growth year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.  

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on May 24, 2018, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on May 24, 2018) to discuss the first quarter 2018 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:

US:

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

800-905945

China:

4001-201203

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 1Q 2018 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference through May 31, 2018. The dial-in details are as follows:

US:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10120454

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu has over 2,000,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of packaged tours, covering over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

 December 31, 2017 

 March 31, 2018 

 March 31, 2018 

 RMB 

 RMB 

 US$ 






ASSETS




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

484,101

612,269

97,610

Restricted cash 

91,810

145,904

23,261

Short-term investments

3,084,634

2,379,946

379,419

Accounts receivable, net

286,627

327,759

52,252

Amounts due from related parties

171,331

114,310

18,224

Prepayments and other current assets  

939,463

990,806

157,958

Yield enhancement products and accrued interest

31,337

6,708

1,069

Total current assets

5,089,303

4,577,702

729,793






Non-current assets




Long term investments

484,991

993,319

158,358

Property and equipment, net

148,278

148,919

23,741

Intangible assets, net

460,634

426,076

67,927

Goodwill

147,639

147,639

23,537

Yield enhancement products over one year and
accrued interest

170,505

106,569

16,990

Other non-current assets

156,455

166,558

26,553

Total non-current assets

1,568,502

1,989,080

317,106

Total assets

6,657,805

6,566,782

1,046,899






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities




Accounts payable 

852,500

1,161,487

185,168

Amounts due to related parties

86,923

83,541

13,318

Salary and welfare payable

187,561

99,822

15,914

Taxes payable

32,036

18,101

2,886

Advances from customers

1,210,615

1,033,293

164,731

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

373,690

399,541

63,695

Amounts due to the individual investors of yield
enhancement products

177,971

141,012

22,481

Total current liabilities

2,921,296

2,936,797

468,193






Non-current liabilities

42,481

40,842

6,511

Total liabilities

2,963,777

2,977,639

474,704






Mezzanine equity




Redeemable noncontrolling interests

96,719

98,528

15,708






Shareholders' equity




Ordinary shares

248

248

40

Less: Treasury stock

(185,419)

(203,717)

(32,477)

Additional paid-in capital

9,013,793

9,025,354

1,438,854

Accumulated other comprehensive income

272,386

243,934

38,889

Accumulated deficit

(5,505,897)

(5,579,701)

(889,536)

Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity

3,595,111

3,486,118

555,770

Noncontrolling interests

2,198

4,497

717

Total Shareholders' equity

3,597,309

3,490,615

556,487

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

6,657,805

6,566,782

1,046,899

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

 Quarter Ended 

 Quarter Ended 

 Quarter Ended 

 Quarter Ended 

 March 31, 2017 

December 31, 2017 

 March 31, 2018 

 March 31, 2018 

 RMB 

 RMB 

 RMB 

 US$ 








Revenues






  Packaged tours

355,948

290,054

402,679

64,197

  Others

100,093

179,832

77,854

12,412

Net revenues

456,041

469,886

480,533

76,609

Cost of revenues

(204,737)

(234,733)

(217,907)

(34,740)

Gross profit

251,304

235,153

262,626

41,869








Operating expenses






Research and product development

(159,403)

(111,151)

(84,054)

(13,400)

Sales and marketing

(253,756)

(193,696)

(185,831)

(29,626)

General and administrative

(151,333)

(154,490)

(114,609)

(18,271)

Other operating income

5,223

3,348

735

117

Total operating expenses

(559,269)

(455,989)

(383,759)

(61,180)

Loss from operations

(307,965)

(220,836)

(121,133)

(19,311)

Other income/(expenses)






  Interest income

22,954

44,426

39,474

6,293

  Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net

(1,370)

(2,009)

5,977

953

  Other income/(loss), net

429

(147)

7,945

1,267

Loss before income tax expense

(285,952)

(178,566)

(67,737)

(10,798)

Income tax expense

(1,406)

(7,569)

(3,828)

(610)

Net loss

(287,358)

(186,135)

(71,565)

(11,408)

Net income/(loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests

(751)

(2,939)

1,299

207

Net income/(loss) attributable to redeemable
noncontrolling interests

275

(93)

940

150

Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation

(286,882)

(183,103)

(73,804)

(11,765)

Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling
interest

(1,356)

(1,757)

(869)

(139)

Net loss attributable to ordinary
shareholders

(288,238)

(184,860)

(74,673)

(11,904)








Net loss

(287,358)

(186,135)

(71,565)

(11,408)

Other comprehensive income loss:






  Foreign currency translation adjustment, net
  of nil tax

(19,190)

(24,770)

(28,452)

(4,536)

Comprehensive loss

(306,548)

(210,905)

(100,017)

(15,944)








Loss per share






Net loss per ordinary share attributable to
ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted

(0.76)

(0.48)

(0.19)

(0.03)

Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*

(2.28)

(1.44)

(0.57)

(0.09)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares
used in computing basic and diluted loss per
share

378,164,347

387,993,534

388,843,912

388,843,912








Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows





Cost of revenues

321

230

227

36

Research and product development

1,784

1,324

1,260

201

Sales and marketing

477

201

185

29

General and administrative

23,139

17,089

10,709

1,707

Total

25,721

18,844

12,381

1,973








*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.





Reconciliations  of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)









 Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

GAAP Result 

 Share-based 

Amortization of acquired 

 Non-GAAP 


 Compensation 

  intangible assets 

 Result 








Cost of revenues

(217,907)

227

-

(217,680)








Research and product development

(84,054)

1,260

399

(82,395)

Sales and marketing

(185,831)

185

34,163

(151,483)

General and administrative

(114,609)

10,709

781

(103,119)

Other operating income

735

-

-

735

Total operating expenses

(383,759)

12,154

35,343

(336,262)








Loss from operations

(121,133)

12,381

35,343

(73,409)








Net loss

(71,565)

12,381

35,343

(23,841)








Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(74,673)

12,381

35,343

(26,949)








Net loss per ordinary share attributable to
ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB)

(0.19)




(0.07)

Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)

(0.57)




(0.21)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares
used in computing basic and diluted loss per
share

 

388,843,912




388,843,912









 Quarter Ended December 31, 2017

GAAP Result 

 Share-based 

Amortization of acquired 

 Non-GAAP 


 Compensation 

  intangible assets 

 Result 








Cost of revenues

(234,733)

230

-

(234,503)








Research and product development

(111,151)

1,324

399

(109,428)

Sales and marketing

(193,696)

201

34,163

(159,332)

General and administrative

(154,490)

17,089

777

(136,624)

Other operating income

3,348

-

-

3,348

Total operating expenses

(455,989)

18,614

35,339

(402,036)








Loss from operations

(220,836)

18,844

35,339

(166,653)








Net loss

(186,135)

18,844

35,339

(131,952)








Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(184,860)

18,844

35,339

(130,677)








Net loss per ordinary share attributable to
ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB)

(0.48)




(0.34)

Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)

(1.44)




(1.02)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares
used in computing basic and diluted loss per
share

387,993,534




387,993,534









 Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

 GAAP Result 

 Share-based 

Amortization of acquired 

 Non-GAAP 


 Compensation 

  intangible assets 

 Result 








Cost of revenues

(204,737)

321

-

(204,416)








Research and product development

(159,403)

1,783

399

(157,221)

Sales and marketing

(253,756)

477

34,163

(219,116)

General and administrative

(151,333)

23,139

827

(127,367)

Other operating income

5,223

-

-

5,223

Total operating expenses

(559,269)

25,399

35,389

(498,481)








Loss from operations

(307,965)

25,720

35,389

(246,856)








Net loss 

(287,358)

25,720

35,389

(226,249)








Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(288,238)

25,720

35,389

(227,129)








Net loss per ordinary share attributable to
ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB)

(0.76)




(0.60)

Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)

(2.28)




(1.80)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares
used in computing basic and diluted loss per
share

 

378,164,347




378,164,347

 

