Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2018

Revenues from package tours in the first quarter of 2018 increased by 13.1% year-over-year to RMB402.7 million ( US$64.2 million [3] ).

( ). Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 decreased by 31.4% year-over-year to RMB383.8 million ( US$61.2 million ).

( ). Non-GAAP net loss was RMB23.8 million ( US$3.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of RMB226.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.

( ) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of in the first quarter of 2017. As of April 30, 2018 , Tuniu added 51 new offline retail stores during the year.

As of April 30, 2018 , Tuniu had 21 local tour operators in total, including 7 newly launched local tour operators in China [4] during April.



Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As the leading online leisure travel company in China, we have developed a comprehensive sales network that allows us to efficiently acquire customers through various channels at different departure cities. With a solid foundation established through our sales network, our next step is to replicate the expansion model to our service network at destinations. As China's consumption power continues its upward trend, Chinese travelers are demanding better services and experiences. We believe that many of these demands are still unmet and there continues to be an opportunity for Tuniu to provide products and services consistent with current demands through its service network."

Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Tuniu's Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the first quarter, we were able to continue reducing our net loss. The development of our sales network served a vital role in the reduction of our sales and marketing expenses. Tuniu's new retail model continues to gain traction as customers acquired through our offline retail stores contributed more than 10% of our packaged tour GMV for the first time during this quarter. With our blended user acquisition cost declining from the expansion of our sales network, and bargaining power increasing from the development of our service network, Tuniu's operational efficiency will continue to scale in the future."

1. The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of

Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and

Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the

Company's financial results under GAAP.

2. The section below entitled "Highlights for the First Quarter of 2018" provides additional information about

some key financial figures and operating data.

3. The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of

US$1.00=RMB6.2726 on March 30, 2018 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board

and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

4. The 7 newly opened local tour operators are located in Huhehot, Taiyuan, Chengde, Hulunbuir, Harbin, Dalian

and Urumqi in China.

First Quarter 2018 Results

Net revenues were RMB480.5 million (US$76.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4% from the corresponding period in 2017.

Revenues from packaged tours , which are mainly recognized on a net basis, were RMB402.7 million ( US$64.2 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1% from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours.

, which are mainly recognized on a net basis, were ( ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1% from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours. Other revenues were RMB77.9 million ( US$12.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.2% from the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services, commission fees received from air ticketing and service fees received from insurance companies.

Cost of revenues was RMB217.9 million (US$34.7 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4% from the corresponding period in 2017. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 45.3% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 44.9% in the corresponding period in 2017.

Gross profit was RMB262.6 million (US$41.9 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5% from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale.

Operating expenses were RMB383.8 million (US$61.2 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.4% from the corresponding period in 2017. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB47.5 million (US$7.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB336.3 million (US$53.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 32.5%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB84.1 million ( US$13.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.3%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.7 million ( US$0.3 million ), were RMB82.4 million ( US$13.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.6% from the corresponding period in 2017. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 17.5% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 35.0% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale and refined management, and optimization of research and product development personnel.

were ( ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.3%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.6% from the corresponding period in 2017. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 17.5% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 35.0% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale and refined management, and optimization of research and product development personnel. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB185.8 million ( US$29.6 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.8%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB34.3 million ( US$5.5 million ), were RMB151.5 million ( US$24.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 30.9% from the corresponding period in 2017. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 38.7% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 55.6% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of promotional expense structure and preference for marketing channels with higher ROI.

were ( ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.8%. , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of ( ), were ( ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 30.9% from the corresponding period in 2017. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 38.7% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 55.6% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of promotional expense structure and preference for marketing channels with higher ROI. General and administrative expenses were RMB114.6 million ( US$18.3 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 24.3%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB11.5 million ( US$1.8 million ), were RMB103.1 million ( US$16.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.0% from the corresponding period in 2017. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 23.9% in the first quarter of 2018, decreasing from 33.2% in the corresponding period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale and decline in personnel related fees.

Loss from operations was RMB121.1 million (US$19.3 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a loss from operations of RMB308.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB73.4 million (US$11.7 million) in the first quarter of 2018.

Net loss was RMB71.6 million (US$11.4 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of RMB287.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB23.8 million (US$3.8 million) in the first quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB74.7 million (US$11.9 million) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB288.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB26.9 million (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of 2018.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3.1 billion (US$500.3 million).

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2018, Tuniu expects to generate RMB519.9 million to RMB538.3 million of net revenues, which represents 13% to 17% growth year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on May 24, 2018, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on May 24, 2018) to discuss the first quarter 2018 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:

US: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 800-905945 China: 4001-201203 International: +1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 1Q 2018 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference through May 31, 2018. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10120454

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu has over 2,000,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of packaged tours, covering over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 484,101

612,269

97,610 Restricted cash 91,810

145,904

23,261 Short-term investments 3,084,634

2,379,946

379,419 Accounts receivable, net 286,627

327,759

52,252 Amounts due from related parties 171,331

114,310

18,224 Prepayments and other current assets 939,463

990,806

157,958 Yield enhancement products and accrued interest 31,337

6,708

1,069 Total current assets 5,089,303

4,577,702

729,793











Non-current assets









Long term investments 484,991

993,319

158,358 Property and equipment, net 148,278

148,919

23,741 Intangible assets, net 460,634

426,076

67,927 Goodwill 147,639

147,639

23,537 Yield enhancement products over one year and

accrued interest 170,505

106,569

16,990 Other non-current assets 156,455

166,558

26,553 Total non-current assets 1,568,502

1,989,080

317,106 Total assets 6,657,805

6,566,782

1,046,899











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 852,500

1,161,487

185,168 Amounts due to related parties 86,923

83,541

13,318 Salary and welfare payable 187,561

99,822

15,914 Taxes payable 32,036

18,101

2,886 Advances from customers 1,210,615

1,033,293

164,731 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 373,690

399,541

63,695 Amounts due to the individual investors of yield

enhancement products 177,971

141,012

22,481 Total current liabilities 2,921,296

2,936,797

468,193











Non-current liabilities 42,481

40,842

6,511 Total liabilities 2,963,777

2,977,639

474,704











Mezzanine equity









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 96,719

98,528

15,708











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares 248

248

40 Less: Treasury stock (185,419)

(203,717)

(32,477) Additional paid-in capital 9,013,793

9,025,354

1,438,854 Accumulated other comprehensive income 272,386

243,934

38,889 Accumulated deficit (5,505,897)

(5,579,701)

(889,536) Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity 3,595,111

3,486,118

555,770 Noncontrolling interests 2,198

4,497

717 Total Shareholders' equity 3,597,309

3,490,615

556,487 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,657,805

6,566,782

1,046,899

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2017

December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 355,948

290,054

402,679

64,197 Others 100,093

179,832

77,854

12,412 Net revenues 456,041

469,886

480,533

76,609 Cost of revenues (204,737)

(234,733)

(217,907)

(34,740) Gross profit 251,304

235,153

262,626

41,869















Operating expenses













Research and product development (159,403)

(111,151)

(84,054)

(13,400) Sales and marketing (253,756)

(193,696)

(185,831)

(29,626) General and administrative (151,333)

(154,490)

(114,609)

(18,271) Other operating income 5,223

3,348

735

117 Total operating expenses (559,269)

(455,989)

(383,759)

(61,180) Loss from operations (307,965)

(220,836)

(121,133)

(19,311) Other income/(expenses)













Interest income 22,954

44,426

39,474

6,293 Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net (1,370)

(2,009)

5,977

953 Other income/(loss), net 429

(147)

7,945

1,267 Loss before income tax expense (285,952)

(178,566)

(67,737)

(10,798) Income tax expense (1,406)

(7,569)

(3,828)

(610) Net loss (287,358)

(186,135)

(71,565)

(11,408) Net income/(loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests (751)

(2,939)

1,299

207 Net income/(loss) attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interests 275

(93)

940

150 Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (286,882)

(183,103)

(73,804)

(11,765) Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling

interest (1,356)

(1,757)

(869)

(139) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders (288,238)

(184,860)

(74,673)

(11,904)















Net loss (287,358)

(186,135)

(71,565)

(11,408) Other comprehensive income loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net

of nil tax (19,190)

(24,770)

(28,452)

(4,536) Comprehensive loss (306,548)

(210,905)

(100,017)

(15,944)















Loss per share













Net loss per ordinary share attributable to

ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (0.76)

(0.48)

(0.19)

(0.03) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (2.28)

(1.44)

(0.57)

(0.09) Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing basic and diluted loss per

share 378,164,347

387,993,534

388,843,912

388,843,912















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：











Cost of revenues 321

230

227

36 Research and product development 1,784

1,324

1,260

201 Sales and marketing 477

201

185

29 General and administrative 23,139

17,089

10,709

1,707 Total 25,721

18,844

12,381

1,973















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.













Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

















Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (217,907)

227

-

(217,680)















Research and product development (84,054)

1,260

399

(82,395) Sales and marketing (185,831)

185

34,163

(151,483) General and administrative (114,609)

10,709

781

(103,119) Other operating income 735

-

-

735 Total operating expenses (383,759)

12,154

35,343

(336,262)















Loss from operations (121,133)

12,381

35,343

(73,409)















Net loss (71,565)

12,381

35,343

(23,841)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (74,673)

12,381

35,343

(26,949)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to

ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB) (0.19)









(0.07) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB) (0.57)









(0.21) Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing basic and diluted loss per

share 388,843,912









388,843,912

















Quarter Ended December 31, 2017

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (234,733)

230

-

(234,503)















Research and product development (111,151)

1,324

399

(109,428) Sales and marketing (193,696)

201

34,163

(159,332) General and administrative (154,490)

17,089

777

(136,624) Other operating income 3,348

-

-

3,348 Total operating expenses (455,989)

18,614

35,339

(402,036)















Loss from operations (220,836)

18,844

35,339

(166,653)















Net loss (186,135)

18,844

35,339

(131,952)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (184,860)

18,844

35,339

(130,677)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to

ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB) (0.48)









(0.34) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB) (1.44)









(1.02) Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing basic and diluted loss per

share 387,993,534









387,993,534

















Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (204,737)

321

-

(204,416)















Research and product development (159,403)

1,783

399

(157,221) Sales and marketing (253,756)

477

34,163

(219,116) General and administrative (151,333)

23,139

827

(127,367) Other operating income 5,223

-

-

5,223 Total operating expenses (559,269)

25,399

35,389

(498,481)















Loss from operations (307,965)

25,720

35,389

(246,856)















Net loss (287,358)

25,720

35,389

(226,249)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (288,238)

25,720

35,389

(227,129)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to

ordinary shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB) (0.76)









(0.60) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB) (2.28)









(1.80) Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing basic and diluted loss per

share 378,164,347









378,164,347

