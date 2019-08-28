Tuniu Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the quarter, we remain focused on improving our products, strengthening our supply chain and expanding our distribution channels. By newly launching innovative travel products while upgrading our existing selection, we are able to capture the diversified demands of Chinese travelers. Together with the utilization of centralized procurements across the company and development of our local tour operator service network, we will be able to improve our monetization capability."

Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Tuniu's Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our offline retail stores, social e-commerce, and S2B2C distribution continue to diversify our sales channel, making Tuniu's high quality products and services accessible to more customers across China. We expect these channels to make more meaningful contributions to our financials going forward. We will also increase the level of automation in order to improve the efficiency of our employees and the overall company."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Net revenues were RMB520.3 million (US$75.81[1] million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.9% from the corresponding period in 2018.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB429.5 million ( US$62.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.9% from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in demand for travel to certain destinations.

Other revenues were RMB90.8 million ( US$13.2 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a rise in commission fees received from certain travel-related products.

Cost of revenues was RMB287.3 million (US$41.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 55.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 52.3% in the corresponding period in 2018.

Gross profit was RMB233.0 million (US$33.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.1% from the corresponding period in 2018.

Operating expenses were RMB432.2 million (US$63.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.2% from the corresponding period in 2018. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB49.7 million (US$7.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP2[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB382.5 million (US$55.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB80.2 million ( US$11.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB4.6 million ( US$0.7 million ), were RMB75.6 million ( US$11.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and product development personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB224.6 million ( US$32.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.3%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB35.7 million ( US$5.2 million ), were RMB188.9 million ( US$27.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of our offline retail stores and our strengthened promotional campaigns on certain marketing channels.

General and administrative expenses were RMB134.4 million ( US$19.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB9.4 million ( US$1.4 million ), were RMB125.0 million ( US$18.2 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB199.2 million (US$29.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a loss from operations of RMB121.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB147.7 million (US$21.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss was RMB167.2 million (US$24.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of RMB82.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB115.6 million (US$16.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB168.0 million (US$24.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB79.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB116.4 million (US17.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.0 billion (US$295.3 million).

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8650 on June 28, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm. [2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, Tuniu expects to generate RMB763.1 million to RMB801.3 million of net revenues, which represents 0% to 5% increase year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on August 28, 2019, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on August 28, 2019) to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:

US: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: +852-301-84992 Mainland China: 4001-201203 International: +1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2019 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference through September 4, 2019. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10134396

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including over 3,000 professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, over 500 offline retail stores and 33 self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



December 31, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 560,356

361,914

52,719 Restricted cash 270,670

250,758

36,527 Short-term investments 859,211

1,414,306

206,017 Accounts receivable, net 347,547

458,172

66,740 Amounts due from related parties 696,520

675,752

98,434 Prepayments and other current assets 1,673,584

1,564,558

227,903 Total current assets 4,407,888

4,725,460

688,340











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 1,302,506

1,484,644

216,263 Property and equipment, net 187,360

210,397

30,648 Intangible assets, net 317,885

252,518

36,783 Land use right, net 100,836

99,805

14,538 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net* -

170,455

24,830 Goodwill 159,409

179,959

26,214 Other non-current assets 81,039

85,035

12,387 Total non-current assets 2,149,035

2,482,813

361,663 Total assets 6,556,923

7,208,273

1,050,003











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 49,312

83,628

12,182 Accounts and notes payable 1,305,610

1,796,340

261,666 Amounts due to related parties 77,159

53,398

7,778 Salary and welfare payable 104,480

89,526

13,041 Taxes payable 23,316

6,971

1,015 Advances from customers 1,058,946

1,214,681

176,938 Operating lease liabilities, current* -

86,694

12,628 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 483,832

600,253

87,437 Total current liabilities 3,102,655

3,931,491

572,685











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current* -

92,614

13,491 Deferred tax liabilities 19,855

20,308

2,958 Long-term borrowings 4,492

5,963

869 Other non-current liabilities 16,069

10,308

1,502 Total non-current liabilities 40,416

129,193

18,820 Total liabilities 3,143,071

4,060,684

591,505











Mezzanine equity









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 69,319

71,854

10,467











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

36 Less: Treasury stock (304,535)

(311,435)

(45,366) Additional paid-in capital 9,061,979

9,094,445

1,324,755 Accumulated other comprehensive income 284,079

286,447

41,726 Accumulated deficit (5,691,409)

(6,008,423)

(875,225) Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity 3,350,363

3,061,283

445,926 Noncontrolling interests (5,830)

14,452

2,105 Total Shareholders' equity 3,344,533

3,075,735

448,031 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,556,923

7,208,273

1,050,003











*On 1 January 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases and used the optional transition method to initially apply this new lease standard at the adoption date.

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 437,609

365,893

429,482

62,561 Others 87,641

90,964

90,848

13,234 Net revenues 525,250

456,857

520,330

75,795 Cost of revenues (274,475)

(206,019)

(287,330)

(41,854) Gross profit 250,775

250,838

233,000

33,941















Operating expenses













Research and product development (77,044)

(80,016)

(80,197)

(11,682) Sales and marketing (173,638)

(218,820)

(224,582)

(32,714) General and administrative (129,317)

(135,072)

(134,389)

(19,576) Other operating income 8,078

2,543

6,925

1,009 Total operating expenses (371,921)

(431,365)

(432,243)

(62,963) Loss from operations (121,146)

(180,527)

(199,243)

(29,022) Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income 44,592

38,671

36,645

5,338 Interest expense (36)

(6,810)

(6,970)

(1,015) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net (6,633)

(303)

1,090

159 Other (loss)/income, net (121)

268

586

85 Loss before income tax expense (83,344)

(148,701)

(167,892)

(24,455) Income tax benefit 524

525

738

108 Net loss (82,820)

(148,176)

(167,154)

(24,347) Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,721)

1,169

(444)

(65) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 255

714

245

36 Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (81,354)

(150,059)

(166,955)

(24,318) Reversal of/(Accretion on) redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,733

(543)

(1,033)

(150) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (79,621)

(150,602)

(167,988)

(24,468)















Net loss (82,820)

(148,176)

(167,154)

(24,347) Other comprehensive (loss)/income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 23,802

(4,742)

7,110

1,036 Comprehensive loss (59,018)

(152,918)

(160,044)

(23,311)















Loss per share













Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.21)

(0.41)

(0.45)

(0.07) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.63)

(1.23)

(1.35)

(0.21) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 381,234,313

369,190,766

369,343,738

369,343,738















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:













Cost of revenues 250

1,869

1,827

266 Research and product development 1,901

5,041

4,112

599 Sales and marketing 231

1,416

1,519

221 General and administrative 22,485

14,835

8,723

1,271 Total 24,867

23,161

16,181

2,357















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.













Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

















Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (287,330)

1,827

-

(285,503)















Research and product development (80,197)

4,112

513

(75,572) Sales and marketing (224,582)

1,519

34,163

(188,900) General and administrative (134,389)

8,723

704

(124,962) Other operating income 6,925

-

-

6,925 Total operating expenses (432,243)

14,354

35,380

(382,509)















Loss from operations (199,243)

16,181

35,380

(147,682)















Net loss (167,154)

16,181

35,380

(115,593)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (167,988)

16,181

35,380

(116,427)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB) (0.45)









(0.32) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB) (1.35)









(0.96) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 369,343,738









369,343,738

















Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (206,019)

1,869

-

(204,150)















Research and product development (80,016)

5,041

513

(74,462) Sales and marketing (218,820)

1,416

34,163

(183,241) General and administrative (135,072)

14,835

703

(119,534) Other operating income 2,543

-

-

2,543 Total operating expenses (431,365)

21,292

35,379

(374,694)















Loss from operations (180,527)

23,161

35,379

(121,987)















Net loss (148,176)

23,161

35,379

(89,636)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (150,602)

23,161

35,379

(92,062)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB) (0.41)









(0.25) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB) (1.23)









(0.75) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 369,190,766









369,190,766

















Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (274,475)

250

-

(274,225)















Research and product development (77,044)

1,901

399

(74,744) Sales and marketing (173,638)

231

34,163

(139,244) General and administrative (129,317)

22,485

781

(106,051) Other operating income 8,078

-

-

8,078 Total operating expenses (371,921)

24,617

35,343

(311,961)















Loss from operations (121,146)

24,867

35,343

(60,936)















Net loss (82,820)

24,867

35,343

(22,610)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (79,621)

24,867

35,343

(19,411)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB) (0.21)









(0.05) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB) (0.63)









(0.15) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 381,234,313









381,234,313















*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the

weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders

is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential

ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

SOURCE Tuniu

