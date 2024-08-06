Tuniu Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

Revenues from package tours in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 28.6% year-over-year to RMB89.8 million ( US$12.4 million [1] ).

( ). Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 29.1% year-over-year to RMB84.4 million ( US$11.6 million ).

( ). Income from operations was RMB34.5 million ( US$4.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an income from operations of RMB6.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

( ) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an income from operations of in the second quarter of 2023. Net income was RMB43.0 million ( US$5.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net income of RMB0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

"Tuniu continued to demonstrate steady growth in the second quarter of 2024, with revenues from packaged tours, our core business, increasing by 28.6% year-over-year." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We also saw further improvement in our profitability with net income reaching a quarterly record high since our listing. This quarter, we continued to focus on our core business and products, further enhancing product quality and offerings in order to provide better services and travel experience for our customers. We also continued to adapt to changes in user shopping habits by strengthening our new media operations, in order to attract new customers through multiple channels to drive business growth. With the arrival of the summer season, Tuniu is well prepared to meet the opportunities and challenges ahead of us as we look forward to delivering strong value for our shareholders going forward."

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2672 on June 28, 2024 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net revenues were RMB116.9 million (US$16.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.0% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB89.8 million ( US$12.4 million ) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.6% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

were ( ) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.6% from the corresponding period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours. Other revenues were RMB27.2 million ( US$3.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.0% from the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in commission fees received from other travel-related products and revenues generated from financial services.

Cost of revenues was RMB32.5 million (US$4.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.8% from the corresponding period in 2023. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 27.8% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 34.6% in the corresponding period in 2023.

Gross profit was RMB84.4 million (US$11.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.1% from the corresponding period in 2023.

Operating expenses were RMB49.9 million (US$6.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.9% from the corresponding period in 2023. Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries which was allocated to operating expenses, was RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Research and product development expenses were RMB12.7 million ( US$1.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.2%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.9% in the second quarter of 2024, decreasing from 13.8% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

were ( ) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.2%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.9% in the second quarter of 2024, decreasing from 13.8% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB40.2 million ( US$5.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 61.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 34.4% in the second quarter of 2024, increasing from 24.9% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

were ( ) in the second quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 61.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 34.4% in the second quarter of 2024, increasing from 24.9% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. General and administrative expenses were RMB21.7 million ( US$3.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2024, which was in line with general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 18.6% in the second quarter of 2024, decreasing from 21.8% as a percentage of net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023.

Income from operations was RMB34.5 million (US$4.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an income from operations of RMB6.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP[2] income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, was RMB12.3 million (US$1.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income was RMB43.0 million (US$5.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net income of RMB0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB43.0 million (US$5.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB0.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.3 billion (US$176.0 million).

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, Tuniu expects to generate RMB183.5 million to RMB192.4 million of net revenues, which represents a 3% to 8% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2023. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares representing ordinary shares. As of July 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 4.6 million ADSs for approximately US$4.1 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income from operations, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and net gain on disposals of subsidiaries. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 378,989

652,819

89,831 Restricted cash 65,902

26,675

3,671 Short-term investments 777,890

599,682

82,519 Accounts receivable, net 41,633

54,863

7,549 Amounts due from related parties 9,515

503

69 Prepayments and other current assets 234,189

210,642

28,985 Total current assets 1,508,118

1,545,184

212,624











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 209,819

210,312

28,940 Property and equipment, net 57,479

54,567

7,509 Intangible assets, net 26,091

23,513

3,235 Land use right, net 90,529

89,498

12,315 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,484

10,801

1,486 Other non-current assets 55,960

47,863

6,586 Total non-current assets 452,362

436,554

60,071 Total assets 1,960,480

1,981,738

272,695











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND

EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 7,277

36

5 Accounts and notes payable 317,104

366,052

50,370 Amounts due to related parties 6,405

8,724

1,200 Salary and welfare payable 21,401

19,750

2,718 Taxes payable 4,305

2,286

315 Advances from customers 270,197

223,609

30,770 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,709

3,297

454 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 329,481

316,711

43,580 Total current liabilities 958,879

940,465

129,412











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,348

3,556

489 Deferred tax liabilities 6,027

5,524

760 Long-term borrowings 10,395

-

- Total non-current liabilities 21,770

9,080

1,249 Total liabilities 980,649

949,545

130,661











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

3,743











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

34 Less: Treasury stock (285,983)

(311,052)

(42,802) Additional paid-in capital 9,138,720

9,144,917

1,258,382 Accumulated other comprehensive income 305,416

311,751

42,898 Accumulated deficit (8,127,552)

(8,070,619)

(1,110,554) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,030,850

1,075,246

147,958 Noncontrolling interests (78,219)

(70,253)

(9,667) Total equity 952,631

1,004,993

138,291 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 1,960,480

1,981,738

272,695

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 69,793

82,951

89,782

12,354 Others 30,159

25,007

27,155

3,737 Net revenues 99,952

107,958

116,937

16,091 Cost of revenues (34,547)

(25,913)

(32,530)

(4,476) Gross profit 65,405

82,045

84,407

11,615















Operating expenses













Research and product development (13,820)

(13,024)

(12,693)

(1,747) Sales and marketing (24,906)

(36,824)

(40,222)

(5,535) General and administrative (21,741)

(20,479)

(21,737)

(2,991) Other operating income 1,841

582

24,735

3,404 Total operating expenses (58,626)

(69,745)

(49,917)

(6,869) Income from operations 6,779

12,300

34,490

4,746 Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income, net 7,122

10,041

8,221

1,131 Interest expense (218)

(613)

(1,230)

(169) Foreign exchange losses, net (15,152)

(568)

(1,282)

(176) Other income, net 1,820

1,279

1,822

251 Income before income tax expense 351

22,439

42,021

5,783 Income tax (loss)/benefit (783)

64

(459)

(63) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 653

(604)

1,438

198 Net income 221

21,899

43,000

5,918 Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (437)

7,988

(22)

(3) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation 658

13,911

43,022

5,921















Net income 221

21,899

43,000

5,918 Other comprehensive income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 17,736

2,034

4,301

592 Comprehensive income 17,957

23,933

47,301

6,510















Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted 0.00

0.04

0.12

0.02 Net income per ADS - basic and diluted* 0.00

0.12

0.36

0.06















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic income per share 371,418,638

371,473,623

363,061,543

363,061,543 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

diluted income per share 376,427,714

373,323,330

365,317,172

365,317,172















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 54

65

65

9 Research and product development 54

65

65

9 Sales and marketing 28

31

31

4 General and administrative 4,383

4,830

1,429

197 Total 4,519

4,991

1,590

219















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.















Tuniu Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands)





















Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Net gain on

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

disposals of subsidiaries

Result



















Income from operations 34,490

1,590

828

(24,618)

12,290



















Net income 43,000

1,590

828

(24,618)

20,800



















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 43,022

1,590

828

(24,618)

20,822









































Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Net gain on

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

disposals of subsidiaries

Result



















Income from operations 12,300

4,991

828

-

18,119



















Net income 21,899

4,991

828

-

27,718



















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 13,911

4,991

828

-

19,730









































Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Net gain on

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

disposals of subsidiaries

Result



















Income from operations 6,779

4,519

828

-

12,126



















Net income 221

4,519

828

-

5,568



















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 658

4,519

828

-

6,005

