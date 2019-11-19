Tuniu Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Nov 19, 2019, 06:52 ET
NANJING, China, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019
- Revenues from packaged tours in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 18.1% year-over-year to RMB747.1 million (US$104.5 million[1])
- Non-GAAP[2] net income was RMB39.0 million (US$5.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to revolve our strategies around the development of our S2B2C ecosystem. As consumer demand for higher-quality products shifts upwards in accordance with increasing purchasing power, it is crucial for Tuniu to increase our standards. Our emphasis on the continual improvement of our product, our service and our technology will be key to increasing user satisfaction rating, which in turn means higher repurchase rate and pricing power for Tuniu. We will leverage our established networks, consisting of both online and offline channels, to distribute Tuniu's high-quality products, namely Niu Tour and Tuniu Selection, to customers across China. By providing superior experiences to our customers, Tuniu will be able to stimulate repurchase rate and propel our growth into a stable upward trajectory."
Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Tuniu's Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the quarter, growth of packaged tour revenues recovered to double digits. For the third consecutive year, we were able to achieve non-GAAP profitability during our peak season in the third quarter. Our direct-procurement products and local tour operators continue to make increasingly significant financial contribution. Furthermore, Tuniu's commitment to automation has resulted in notable improvements to efficiency and expense control. Going forward, we expect the company to make meaningful steps toward unlocking more value for our customers and shareholders."
|
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange
|
[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the
Third Quarter 2019 Results
Net revenues were RMB852.5 million (US$119.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7% from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB747.1 million (US$104.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
- Other revenues were RMB105.4 million (US$14.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.2% from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services and service fees received from insurance companies.
Cost of revenues was RMB472.0 million (US$66.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.0% from the corresponding period in 2018. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 55.4% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 48.7% in the corresponding period in 2018.
Gross profit was RMB380.5 million (US$53.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.8% from the corresponding period in 2018.
Operating expenses were RMB437.3 million (US$61.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB51.6 million (US$7.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB385.7 million (US$54.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB64.3 million (US$9.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 17.8%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), were RMB61.7 million (US$8.6 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the improvement in efficiency resulting from the increased level of automation applied in research and product development activities, and optimization of research and product development personnel.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB240.0 million (US$33.6 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB35.0 million (US$4.9 million), were RMB204.9 million (US$28.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of our offline retail stores.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB138.5 million (US$19.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million), were RMB124.5 million (US$17.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB56.9 million (US$8.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a loss from operations of RMB3.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
Net loss was RMB12.6 million (US$1.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net income of RMB28.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB39.0 million (US$5.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB31.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB38.2 million (US5.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.2 billion (US$305.7 million).
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, Tuniu expects to generate RMB438.2 million to RMB461.8 million of net revenues, which represents 2% to 7% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
Conference Call Information
Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on November 19, 2019, (9:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on November 19, 2019) to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results.
To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:
|
US:
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-301-84992
|
Mainland China:
|
4001-201203
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
Conference ID: Tuniu 3Q 2019 Earnings Call
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference through November 26, 2019. The dial-in details are as follows:
|
US:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10136878
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including over 3,000 professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, approximately 500 offline retail stores and 34 self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets have been -- and will continue to be -- significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
China
Mary Chen
Investor Relations Director
Tuniu Corporation
Phone: +86-25-6960-9988
E-mail: ir@tuniu.com
(Financial Tables Follow)
|
Tuniu Corporation
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
560,356
|
411,124
|
57,518
|
Restricted cash
|
270,670
|
260,232
|
36,408
|
Short-term investments
|
859,211
|
1,513,781
|
211,786
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
347,547
|
520,260
|
72,787
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
696,520
|
118,037
|
16,514
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
1,673,584
|
1,444,967
|
202,159
|
Total current assets
|
4,407,888
|
4,268,401
|
597,172
|
Non-current assets
|
Long-term investments
|
1,302,506
|
1,376,010
|
192,511
|
Property and equipment, net
|
187,360
|
223,656
|
31,291
|
Intangible assets, net
|
317,885
|
218,514
|
30,571
|
Land use right, net
|
100,836
|
99,290
|
13,891
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net*
|
-
|
162,662
|
22,757
|
Goodwill
|
159,409
|
184,569
|
25,822
|
Other non-current assets
|
81,039
|
86,993
|
12,171
|
Long-term amounts due from related parties
|
-
|
523,269
|
73,208
|
Total non-current assets
|
2,149,035
|
2,874,963
|
402,222
|
Total assets
|
6,556,923
|
7,143,364
|
999,394
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Short-term borrowings
|
49,312
|
144,260
|
20,183
|
Accounts and notes payable
|
1,305,610
|
1,811,032
|
253,373
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
77,159
|
58,067
|
8,124
|
Salary and welfare payable
|
104,480
|
91,871
|
12,853
|
Taxes payable
|
23,316
|
6,665
|
932
|
Advances from customers
|
1,058,946
|
960,065
|
134,318
|
Operating lease liabilities, current*
|
-
|
83,834
|
11,729
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
483,832
|
698,149
|
97,675
|
Total current liabilities
|
3,102,655
|
3,853,943
|
539,187
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current*
|
-
|
81,331
|
11,379
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
19,855
|
20,047
|
2,805
|
Long-term borrowings
|
4,492
|
10,486
|
1,467
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
16,069
|
12,709
|
1,778
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
40,416
|
124,573
|
17,429
|
Total liabilities
|
3,143,071
|
3,978,516
|
556,616
|
Mezzanine equity
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
69,319
|
73,270
|
10,251
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares
|
249
|
249
|
35
|
Less: Treasury stock
|
(304,535)
|
(311,217)
|
(43,541)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
9,061,979
|
9,108,243
|
1,274,290
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
284,079
|
298,723
|
41,793
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(5,691,409)
|
(6,020,377)
|
(842,282)
|
Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity
|
3,350,363
|
3,075,621
|
430,295
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
(5,830)
|
15,957
|
2,232
|
Total Shareholders' equity
|
3,344,533
|
3,091,578
|
432,527
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
6,556,923
|
7,143,364
|
999,394
|
*On 1 January 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases and used the optional transition method to initially apply this
|
Tuniu Corporation
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues
|
Packaged tours
|
632,723
|
429,482
|
747,122
|
104,526
|
Others
|
130,408
|
90,848
|
105,395
|
14,745
|
Net revenues
|
763,131
|
520,330
|
852,517
|
119,271
|
Cost of revenues
|
(371,622)
|
(287,330)
|
(472,040)
|
(66,041)
|
Gross profit
|
391,509
|
233,000
|
380,477
|
53,230
|
Operating expenses
|
Research and product development
|
(78,270)
|
(80,197)
|
(64,310)
|
(8,997)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(209,563)
|
(224,582)
|
(239,973)
|
(33,573)
|
General and administrative
|
(122,936)
|
(134,389)
|
(138,456)
|
(19,371)
|
Other operating income
|
15,656
|
6,925
|
5,406
|
756
|
Total operating expenses
|
(395,113)
|
(432,243)
|
(437,333)
|
(61,185)
|
Loss from operations
|
(3,604)
|
(199,243)
|
(56,856)
|
(7,955)
|
Other income/(expenses)
|
Interest and investment income
|
38,167
|
36,645
|
42,780
|
5,985
|
Interest expense
|
(1,724)
|
(6,970)
|
(8,900)
|
(1,245)
|
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net
|
(9,030)
|
1,090
|
(5,190)
|
(726)
|
Other income, net
|
3,017
|
586
|
14,847
|
2,077
|
Income/(loss) before income tax expense
|
26,826
|
(167,892)
|
(13,319)
|
(1,864)
|
Income tax benefit
|
1,126
|
738
|
698
|
98
|
Net income/(loss)
|
27,952
|
(167,154)
|
(12,621)
|
(1,766)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(4,104)
|
(444)
|
(565)
|
(79)
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
|
831
|
245
|
(102)
|
(14)
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to Tuniu Corporation
|
31,225
|
(166,955)
|
(11,954)
|
(1,673)
|
Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
(204)
|
(1,033)
|
(1,518)
|
(212)
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
31,021
|
(167,988)
|
(13,472)
|
(1,885)
|
Net income/(loss)
|
27,952
|
(167,154)
|
(12,621)
|
(1,766)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
|
16,342
|
7,110
|
12,276
|
1,717
|
Comprehensive income/(loss)
|
44,294
|
(160,044)
|
(345)
|
(49)
|
Income/(Loss) per share
|
Basic
|
0.08
|
(0.45)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.01)
|
Diluted
|
0.08
|
(0.45)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.01)
|
Income/(Loss) per ADS*
|
Basic
|
0.24
|
(1.35)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.03)
|
Diluted
|
0.24
|
(1.35)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.03)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
|
370,412,795
|
369,343,738
|
369,559,765
|
369,559,765
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
|
379,333,481
|
369,343,738
|
369,559,765
|
369,559,765
|
Share-based compensation expenses included are
|
Cost of revenues
|
614
|
1,827
|
52
|
7
|
Research and product development
|
3,790
|
4,112
|
2,065
|
289
|
Sales and marketing
|
556
|
1,519
|
119
|
17
|
General and administrative
|
14,731
|
8,723
|
13,294
|
1,860
|
Total
|
19,691
|
16,181
|
15,530
|
2,173
|
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
|
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
|
Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
|
GAAP
|
Share-based
|
Amortization of acquired
|
Non-GAAP
|
Result
|
Compensation
|
intangible assets
|
Result
|
Cost of revenues
|
(472,040)
|
52
|
-
|
(471,988)
|
Research and product development
|
(64,310)
|
2,065
|
513
|
(61,732)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(239,973)
|
119
|
34,907
|
(204,947)
|
General and administrative
|
(138,456)
|
13,294
|
705
|
(124,457)
|
Other operating income
|
5,406
|
-
|
-
|
5,406
|
Total operating expenses
|
(437,333)
|
15,478
|
36,125
|
(385,730)
|
Loss from operations
|
(56,856)
|
15,530
|
36,125
|
(5,201)
|
Net (Loss)/Income
|
(12,621)
|
15,530
|
36,125
|
39,034
|
Net (Loss)/Income attributable to ordinary
|
(13,472)
|
15,530
|
36,125
|
38,183
|
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to
|
-Basic
|
(0.04)
|
0.10
|
-Diluted
|
(0.04)
|
0.10
|
Net (loss)/income per ADS (RMB)
|
-Basic
|
(0.12)
|
0.30
|
-Diluted
|
(0.12)
|
0.30
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
-Basic
|
369,559,765
|
369,559,765
|
-Diluted
|
369,559,765
|
379,770,193
|
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
|
GAAP
|
Share-based
|
Amortization of acquired
|
Non-GAAP
|
Result
|
Compensation
|
intangible assets
|
Result
|
Cost of revenues
|
(287,330)
|
1,827
|
-
|
(285,503)
|
Research and product development
|
(80,197)
|
4,112
|
513
|
(75,572)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(224,582)
|
1,519
|
34,163
|
(188,900)
|
General and administrative
|
(134,389)
|
8,723
|
704
|
(124,962)
|
Other operating income
|
6,925
|
-
|
-
|
6,925
|
Total operating expenses
|
(432,243)
|
14,354
|
35,380
|
(382,509)
|
Loss from operations
|
(199,243)
|
16,181
|
35,380
|
(147,682)
|
Net loss
|
(167,154)
|
16,181
|
35,380
|
(115,593)
|
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
(167,988)
|
16,181
|
35,380
|
(116,427)
|
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
|
(0.45)
|
(0.32)
|
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)
|
(1.35)
|
(0.96)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used
|
369,343,738
|
369,343,738
|
Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
|
GAAP
|
Share-based
|
Amortization of acquired
|
Non-GAAP
|
Result
|
Compensation
|
intangible assets
|
Result
|
Cost of revenues
|
(371,622)
|
614
|
-
|
(371,008)
|
Research and product development
|
(78,270)
|
3,790
|
399
|
(74,081)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(209,563)
|
556
|
34,163
|
(174,844)
|
General and administrative
|
(122,936)
|
14,731
|
781
|
(107,424)
|
Other operating income
|
15,656
|
-
|
-
|
15,656
|
Total operating expenses
|
(395,113)
|
19,077
|
35,343
|
(340,693)
|
(Loss)/Income from operations
|
(3,604)
|
19,691
|
35,343
|
51,430
|
Net income
|
27,952
|
19,691
|
35,343
|
82,986
|
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
31,021
|
19,691
|
35,343
|
86,055
|
Net income per ordinary share attributable to
|
-Basic
|
0.08
|
0.23
|
-Diluted
|
0.08
|
0.23
|
Net income per ADS (RMB)
|
-Basic
|
0.24
|
0.69
|
-Diluted
|
0.24
|
0.69
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
-Basic
|
370,412,795
|
370,412,795
|
-Diluted
|
379,333,481
|
379,333,481
|
*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary
SOURCE Tuniu
Share this article