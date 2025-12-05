Tuniu Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"In the third quarter, our business maintained steady growth momentum," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenues from Tuniu's core packaged tour products increased by 12.4% year-over-year. At the same time, we continued to deliver quarterly profitability on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. During the peak season, in response to customers' evolving needs, we leveraged our core capabilities and worked closely with our partners to better tailor our products, services and channels, further improving customer satisfaction. Looking forward, we will further apply technologies such as AI applications across more scenarios to further enhance Tuniu's operational efficiency and customer experience. Our ongoing commitment to product and technology innovation will continue to drive high-quality development and fuel the company's long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net revenues were RMB202.1 million (US$28.4 million[1]) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6% from the corresponding period in 2024.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB179.0 million (US$25.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4% from the corresponding period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours.

were RMB179.0 million (US$25.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4% from the corresponding period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours. Other revenues were RMB23.0 million (US$3.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.7% from the corresponding period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the commission fees received from other travel-related products.

Cost of revenues was RMB92.5 million (US$13.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 44.0% from the corresponding period in 2024. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 45.8% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 34.5% in the corresponding period in 2024.

Gross profit was RMB109.6 million (US$15.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.0% from the corresponding period in 2024.

Operating expenses were RMB95.8 million (US$13.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4% from the corresponding period in 2024.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1190 on September 30, 2025 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Research and product development expenses were RMB15.7 million (US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 7.8% in the third quarter of 2025.

were RMB15.7 million (US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 7.8% in the third quarter of 2025. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB61.5 million (US$8.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 30.5% in the third quarter of 2025.

were RMB61.5 million (US$8.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel related expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 30.5% in the third quarter of 2025. General and administrative expenses were RMB18.5 million (US$2.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, which were almost in line with general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 9.2% in the third quarter of 2025.

Income from operations was RMB13.8 million (US$1.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to an income from operations of RMB29.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP[2] income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB15.8 million (US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income was RMB19.4 million (US$2.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB43.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB21.4 million (US$3.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB19.8 million (US$2.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB44.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB21.8 million (US$3.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB1.1 billion (US$155.6 million).

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Tuniu expects to generate RMB111.0 million to RMB116.1 million of net revenues, which represents an 8% to 13% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2024. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Share Repurchase Update

In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program (the "2024 Share Repurchase Program") under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADS") representing ordinary shares. By August 2025, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 10.7 million ADSs for US$10 million from the open market under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program, and accordingly, the 2024 Share Repurchase Program was terminated.

In August 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program (the "2025 Share Repurchase Program") under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or ADS representing ordinary shares, effective immediately upon the termination of the 2024 Share Repurchase Program. As of November 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.0 million ADSs for approximately US$2.6 million from the open market under the 2025 Share Repurchase Program.

About Tuniu

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 465,004

229,141

32,187 Restricted cash 26,061

10,508

1,476 Short-term investments 432,823

724,937

101,831 Accounts receivable, net 43,313

86,023

12,084 Amounts due from related parties 752

1,045

147 Prepayments and other current assets 235,443

251,104

35,272 Total current assets 1,203,396

1,302,758

182,997 Non-current assets









Long-term investments 534,041

330,784

46,465 Property and equipment, net 32,849

19,705

2,768 Intangible assets, net 22,210

20,482

2,877 Land use right, net 88,467

-

- Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,266

7,559

1,062 Other non-current assets 19,208

20,734

2,913 Total non-current assets 706,041

399,264

56,085 Total assets 1,909,437

1,702,022

239,082 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 36

36

5 Accounts and notes payable 290,112

327,405

45,990 Amounts due to related parties 3,121

7,021

986 Salary and welfare payable 23,148

23,035

3,236 Taxes payable 5,060

1,716

241 Advances from customers 247,151

93,847

13,183 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,994

3,294

463 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 322,034

266,936

37,496 Total current liabilities 893,656

723,290

101,600 Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,680

1,198

168 Deferred tax liabilities 5,151

4,677

657 Total non-current liabilities 6,831

5,875

825 Total liabilities 900,487

729,165

102,425 Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

35 Less: Treasury stock (329,668)

(364,956)

(51,265) Additional paid-in capital 9,146,928

9,120,883

1,281,203 Accumulated other comprehensive income 313,460

309,660

43,498 Accumulated deficit (8,050,378)

(8,020,799)

(1,126,675) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,080,591

1,045,037

146,796 Noncontrolling interests (71,641)

(72,180)

(10,139) Total equity 1,008,950

972,857

136,657 Total liabilities and equity 1,909,437

1,702,022

239,082

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues













Packaged tours 159,289

113,404

179,018

25,147 Others 26,706

21,450

23,042

3,237 Net revenues 185,995

134,854

202,060

28,384 Cost of revenues (64,212)

(48,865)

(92,455)

(12,987) Gross profit 121,783

85,989

109,605

15,397 Operating expenses













Research and product development (13,640)

(16,403)

(15,734)

(2,210) Sales and marketing (60,578)

(45,019)

(61,533)

(8,643) General and administrative (18,600)

(17,760)

(18,497)

(2,598) Other operating income/(loss) 202

312

(2)

- Total operating expenses (92,616)

(78,870)

(95,766)

(13,451) Income from operations 29,167

7,119

13,839

1,946 Other income/(expenses)













Interest and investment income, net 7,213

7,279

8,912

1,252 Interest expense (865)

(583)

(576)

(81) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 1,115

(804)

(858)

(121) Other income/(loss), net 6,931

(55)

(480)

(67) Income before income tax expense 43,561

12,956

20,837

2,929 Income tax expense (159)

(274)

(625)

(88) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 464

1,423

(844)

(119) Net income 43,866

14,105

19,368

2,722 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (582)

(421)

(383)

(54) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu

Corporation 44,448

14,526

19,751

2,776















Net income 43,866

14,105

19,368

2,722 Other comprehensive income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (6,859)

(1,625)

(1,314)

(185) Comprehensive income 37,007

12,480

18,054

2,537 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted 0.12

0.04

0.06

0.01 Net income per ADS - basic and diluted* 0.36

0.12

0.18

0.03















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic income per share 357,427,106

343,694,559

339,255,345

339,255,345 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

diluted income per share 359,607,726

345,928,965

341,395,417

341,395,417















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 65

65

65

9 Research and product development 65

65

65

9 Sales and marketing 32

32

32

4 General and administrative 1,246

1,244

1,247

175 Total 1,408

1,406

1,409

197 *Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.















Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired



Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets



Result

















Income from operations 13,839

1,409

591



15,839 Net income 19,368

1,409

591



21,368 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 19,751

1,409

591



21,751



















Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired



Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets



Result

















Income from operations 7,119

1,406

591



9,116 Net income 14,105

1,406

591



16,102 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 14,526

1,406

591



16,523



















Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired



Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets



Result

















Income from operations 29,167

1,408

764



31,339 Net income 43,866

1,408

764



46,038 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 44,448

1,408

764



46,620

