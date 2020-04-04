Tuniu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on April 9, 2020

NANJING, China, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, before the market opens on April 9, 2020.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on April 9, 2020 (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on April 9, 2020).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:





US +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong +852-301-84992 China 4001-201203 International +1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 4Q 2019 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through April 16, 2020. The dial-in details are as follows:

US +1-877-344-7529 International +1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10140657

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including over 3,000 professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, approximately 500 offline retail stores and 34 self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China

Mary Chen

Investor Relations Director

Tuniu Corporation

+86-25-6960-9988

[email protected]

SOURCE Tuniu

