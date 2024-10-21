TUNL Teams Up with the National Basketball Players Association and Creative Director Desyrée Nicole for New Capsule Collection

Amplified by When We All Vote to inspire civic engagement and voter participation, the capsule is now available on www.theTUNL.com/vote .

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUNL, a groundbreaking interdisciplinary platform merging sports, fashion, and culture, is proud to announce its collaboration with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and When We All Vote for a new capsule collection that aims to inspire civic engagement. Designed by Creative Director and member of TUNL's founding team Desyrée Nicole, the limited-edition "But Did You Vote?" collection is inspired by NBPA members to further encourage voter registration and poll turnout.

"It is an incredible honor to work with the NBPA and When We All Vote on such a critical campaign. Voting is one of the most powerful ways to drive change, especially among young and minority voters who play a pivotal role in shaping our futures," said Ashley Champ, TUNL Founder & CEO. "Since inception, TUNL has been rooted in community building and driving cultural movements. This is more than just apparel; it's a call to action to ensure your voice is heard. I'm humbled to launch this as TUNL's very first collaboration."

To support the campaign and further the cause, TUNL will be donating to When We All Vote, a nonpartisan, national initiative founded and co-chaired by Michelle Obama that works to increase participation in each and every election and close the race and age gap in voter participation.

The "But Did You Vote?" collection features a paneled vintage wash hoodie and matching T-shirt, as well as varsity-inspired 'VOTE' white tee with contrast stitching (SRP ranging from $35-$85). Desyrée Nicole drew on her extensive background to craft a message-driven capsule. As the founder of Todd Patrick, a menswear brand she launched in 2016, Nicole is no stranger to working with and designing for players. To bring "But Did You Vote?" to life, Nicole worked closely with NBPA members including Keita Bates-Diop, Kevon Looney, Jarred Vanderbilt and Peyton Watson for insights and inspiration.

"I wanted to create something that isn't just a fashion statement, but a conversation starter," shared Desyree Nicole. "When you wear these designs, it's simple yet powerful to ask your friends, family, and even strangers on the street, 'But did you vote?'. This is my way of sparking a conversation, in an impactful way. Holding our friends and family accountable to be a part of the solution."

TUNL launched during New York Fashion Week this past September with the star-studded TUNL Gala. The new platform focuses on blending culture and community with activism and civic engagement, which is reflected in the 'But Did You Vote?' campaign.

The "But Did You Vote?" capsule collection is available now on www.theTUNL.com/vote . For more information, please contact [email protected] .

About TUNL:

TUNL Entertainment is an interdisciplinary media and e-commerce company dedicated to amplifying athletes and exploring the creative intersection of sports, fashion, and culture. We bridge the gap between high fashion and streetwear designers globally, making exclusive fashion accessible to the everyday consumer. Our flagship event, the Annual TUNL Gala, held during New York Fashion Week, celebrates athletes' contributions to fashion and culture, driving sales through custom capsules and e-commerce integration. Learn more here .

ABOUT NBPA:

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA's mission is to protect, support and empower players, scale the value of their collective will and amplify their voices as leaders transcending sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including through the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, and counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the group licensing and partnership engine of the NBPA. With more than 80 active partnerships, THINK450 is dedicated to uncovering shared interests between players and leading brands to build more engaging collaborations.

The NBPA Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members by supporting and assisting people, communities and organizations worldwide. It spotlights and amplifies the global initiatives of professional basketball players, driving positive change through community building, charitable endeavors and social entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit www.nbpa.com and follow @thenbpa on social.

About When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here.

SOURCE TUNL