Tunnel Automation Market: Segmentation by type (railway tunnel, high tunnel, and other tunnels) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global tunnel automation market as a part of the global information technology spending market within the global industrial market.

Tunnel Automation Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of tunnel automation is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Research and development

Developers or manufacturers

Sales and distribution

End-users

Vendor Insights

The tunnel automation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the tunnel automation market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Agidens International NV, Eaton Corp. Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, INTIS doo, Johnson Controls International Plc, SICK AG, and Siemens AG.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tunnel automation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

ABB Ltd. - Offers a wide range of tunnel automation solutions such as Automation Builder, AC500 HA, S500 with Hot Swap, and many more.

Offers a wide range of tunnel automation solutions such as Automation Builder, AC500 HA, S500 with Hot Swap, and many more. Advantech Co. Ltd . - Offers a tunnel monitoring system that consists of several subsystems, such as lighting, ventilation, traffic guidance, CCTV, fire alarm, emergency communication, and public address systems.

. Offers a tunnel monitoring system that consists of several subsystems, such as lighting, ventilation, traffic guidance, CCTV, fire alarm, emergency communication, and public address systems. Agidens International NV. - Offers Tunnel automation that allows intersecting traffic to flow at high speeds, but involves higher risks and costs.

Geographical Highlights

The tunnel automation market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for tunnel automation market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

During the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the largest tunnel automation market globally. The rise in tunnel building in central and eastern European countries, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy, can be ascribed to the market's growth in this region. Several significant tunnel projects are now in the development stage or are in the pipeline. Because of the large-scale adoption of automation solutions in the EU and severe laws connected to tunnel operations and administration, European countries hold a leading share of the tunnel automation industry in Europe.

Moreover, countries like the US, UK, China, Germany, and Russian Federation are the key market for the tunnel automation market in Europe, owing to the investments in the development of better inter-regional transportation networks, including railway and road transportation infrastructure in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Tunnel Automation Key Market Drivers:

Increasing focus on tunnel safety

Tunnels are a necessary component of both road and rail infrastructure. To provide optimal safety and availability of tunnel systems for vehicles and travelers, tunnel infrastructure requires substantial automation. Many countries, particularly wealthy countries, have legislation in place that sets minimum safety standards and procedures for tunnel operations. Some regulations require the use of various automation systems, such as regular and emergency lighting, control systems, and so on. During the projected period, demand for tunnel automation systems will be driven by the upgrading of existing tunnel infrastructure to satisfy regulatory requirements and the implementation of regulations in developing nations.

Tunnel Automation Key Market Trends:

Integration of IoT and cloud with tunnel automation solutions

The convergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and cloud computing drives intelligent automation technology innovation and gives end-users a competitive edge over automation systems. Data can be shared and transferred between independent control systems and other devices such as thermostats, sensors, and lighting fixtures thanks to the Internet of Things. However, to measure tunneling efficiency, the data collected from these connected devices and control systems must be understood. It also gives information that can be used to save energy costs and reduce traffic congestion, ultimately improving transportation efficiency. As a result, developing technologies have the potential to increase market growth over the predicted period.

Tunnel Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.04 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Agidens International NV, Eaton Corp. Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, INTIS doo, Johnson Controls International Plc, SICK AG, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

