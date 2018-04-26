Tunnel Monitoring System Market Worth 663.8 Million USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "Tunnel Monitoring System Market by Offering (Hardware, and Software & Services), Tunnel Type (Highway, Railway), Networking Technologies (Wired and Wireless), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to grow from USD 340.7 Million in 2018 to USD 663.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.27% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the tunnel monitoring system market can be attributed to the increasing investments in tunnel infrastructure across countries worldwide, catastrophic failure of tunnels resulting in loss of lives and incurring high costs, decreasing cost of sensors resulting in reduced cost of tunnel monitoring systems, and strict regulations pertaining to tunnel safety.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 66 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tunnel Monitoring System Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tunnel-monitoring-system-market-171294326.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The market for software and services to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023

The tunnel monitoring system market, on the basis of offering, has been segmented into hardware, and software and services. The market for software and services is expected to grow at a higher rate between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the predictive analysis provided by software and the increasing demand for maintenance services for infrastructure. Services are integral part of tunnel monitoring systems. Services pertaining to tunnel monitoring include design and installation, real-time monitoring, data analysis and reporting, and preventative maintenance and repair services.

The market for railway tunnels to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

The highest growth rate of the market for railway tunnels can be attributed to the growing railway tunnel infrastructure worldwide, which would increase the demand for tunnel monitoring systems to maintain and monitor the health of railway tunnels. Some of the critical tunnel projects are concentrated in the Americas, the Middle East, and Europe. For instance, the 57km (35-mile) twin-bore Gotthard base tunnel will provide a high-speed rail link under the Swiss Alps between northern and southern Europe. It is the worlds longest and deepest rail tunnel.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=171294326

Wired networking technology to hold a major share of the tunnel monitoring system market in 2017

Among the 2 networking technologies, wired networking technology is likely to hold a larger share of the tunnel monitoring system market throughout the forecast period. Wired networking technology-based tunnel monitoring systems are widely deployed in tunnels as these systems offer reliable connectivity, and there is no limitation on data transfer range.

Europe held the largest share of the tunnel monitoring system market in 2017

Europe is among the technologically advanced regions worldwide. Well-established manufacturing industries in countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are the major concentration units for hardware manufacturers and software developers of tunnel monitoring systems. In the past two decades, the number of tunnel projects in Europe has increased, and the technical capabilities required in the tunneling industry have also been strengthened. The road and rail projects in the EU-15 countries in 2015 had an estimated value of USD 1.43 trillion; of which, tunnels and bridges accounted for USD 226 billion, and trams and metros accounted for USD 95.6 billion. Due to these factors, Europe held a major share of the tunnel monitoring system market in 2017.

The major players in the tunnel monitoring system market include Nova Metrix (US), SISGEO (Italy), James Fisher (UK), GEOKON (US), COWI (Denmark), Ramboll (Denmark), and Fugro (Netherlands).

Know more about the Tunnel Monitoring System Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tunnel-monitoring-system-market-171294326.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets