Tunstall Canada Inc. Selects Essence Smart Care's Advanced Telecare Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence, the leader in IoT-enabled independent living solutions for seniors, and Tunstall Canada Inc., a leading provider of telecare and remote patient monitoring solutions, recently launched a partnership to offer advanced PERS and home care solutions to the senior care market. The Essence-Tunstall agreement makes the entire suite of Essence's Care@Home senior care solutions available in the Canadian market.

With the goal of expanding its medical alert and telecare systems solutions for seniors, Tunstall Canada selected Essence, with its range of LTE cellular-based Care@Home products, as the ideal partner to deliver these new advanced systems.

"We wanted to work with a partner that shares and understands our mission. Essence not only knows and appreciates the needs of the aging-in-place market but has also successfully implemented connected living technologies all over the globe. Specifically, we wanted to expand our product offerings to include LTE PERS, GPS/GPRS location, fall detection, and home care solutions. Essence products will complement and enhance the existing Tunstall products that allow seniors to live independent lifestyles and their families to continue to have peace of mind," said Stan Albert, General Manager, Tunstall Canada.

Essence's unique Care@Home PERS panel – with multiple communications channels - enables a wide range of services such as fall detection, voice alerting, and activity monitoring. Additionally, with the Care@Home Active mobile panic button, seniors can be protected with the same fall detection and alerting capabilities both when they are at home and when they're away.

"We are delighted that Tunstall has selected Essence to be its main technology partner in the Canadian market," stated Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA. "Our technologies and business model seamlessly complement theirs, and we look forward to helping them meet the real needs of seniors and their loved ones."

Essence's team will be available for appointments to meet and demo their solutions in conjunction with the upcoming ISC West exhibition in Las Vegas from 10-12 April.

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cyber-security solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 30 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives. The multiple award-winning Care@Home Multi-Service Platform is an Aging-in-Place product suite offering seamless home care monitoring indoors and outdoors, allowing independence for seniors and peace of mind to their loved ones.

About Tunstall

Tunstall Healthcare is the world's leading provider of telecare and remote patient monitoring solutions. With more than 60 years' experience developing innovative telehealthcare solutions, Tunstall Healthcare provides service in 17 countries and supports more than 5 million people worldwide every day.

Tunstall Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tunstall Healthcare, offering a wide selection of customized emergency response and Nurse Call solutions for Congregate Care facilities including independent seniors' residences, seniors' condos, life lease facilities, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, supportive housing, and PERS providers. It provides sales, service, installation, warranty and customer support throughout Canada.

