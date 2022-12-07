TuoLian New Website Comes to Life for Global Users

JIANGSU, China, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuoLian Metal today launched its new website tuolianmetal.com. The new multi-lingual website will facilitate seamless communication between Tuolian and global clients.

Designed with user experience in mind, Tuolian's new website makes information easily accessible. It features four main sections:

TuoLian Metal

Products – Includes Tuolian's metal products such as tubes, coils, strips, rod angle, flat bars, and

channels.

About section – It has the company's profile, including equipment and certifications.

Application – The section has information on the industrial application of metal products.

Support – Provides valuable resources on material types, case studies, articles, and processes in metal fabrication.

Tuolian customers can request samples, place orders and interact with the company's staff through the website. It is a user-centric website design, forming part of Tuolian strategic move to expand to the global market.

About Tuolian Metal

Tuolian designs and manufactures a range of metal parts such as angles, rods, sheets, and bars. Over the years, Tuolian has expanded to serve many industries, such as automotive, building, aerospace, oil, and gas.

Based in Jiangsu, China, Tuolian continues to serve the global market by investing more in high-tech testing equipment, production line, and research.

Media Contacts:

Leizi Sun

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 00 8618118137287

SOURCE TuoLian Metal