(TUP) INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tupperware Brands Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tup.

The investigation concerns whether Tupperware and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 24, 2020, post-market, Tupperware issued a press release announcing that the Company will be unable to timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. Tupperware also announced that it expects 2019 net earnings per share ("EPS") "in the range of breakeven to $0.34 versus $3.11 in the prior year[,]" and adjusted EPS of $1.35 to $1.70. Tupperware stated that its financial results were affected by "financial reporting issues" concerning the Company's Fuller Mexico beauty brand and that the Company is "conducting an investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities" at Fuller Mexico. Additionally, Tupperware announced that it "is forecasting a need for relief concerning its existing leverage ratio covenant in its $650 million Credit Agreement dated March 29, 2019 [], to avoid a potential acceleration of the debt, which could have a material adverse impact on the Company." On this news, Tupperware's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 25, 2020.

