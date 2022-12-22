Tupperware Brands Amends Credit Agreement

Provides leverage ratio financial covenant relief for current fiscal quarter

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, announces today that it has entered into a second amendment (the " Second Amendment ") to its Credit Agreement dated as of November 23, 2021 (as amended by that certain First Amendment to Credit Agreement dated as of August 1, 2022, the " Credit Agreement "). The Second Amendment, among other things, increases the maximum permitted Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio for the company's current fiscal quarter to allow the company more financial flexibility with which to further implement its ongoing Turnaround Plan.

Highlights of the Second Amendment:

Increases the maximum permitted Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2022 to 5.25 to 1.00 (from 4.25 to 1.00), with the maximum permitted Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio reducing to 4.25 to 1.00 for the first fiscal quarter ending in calendar year 2023 and 3.75 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter ending thereafter;

to 5.25 to 1.00 (from 4.25 to 1.00), with the maximum permitted Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio reducing to 4.25 to 1.00 for the first fiscal quarter ending in calendar year 2023 and 3.75 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter ending thereafter; Shortens the maturity date of the Credit Agreement from November 23, 2026 to November 23, 2025 ;

to ; Reduces the maximum amount that may be borrowed under the global tranche revolving commitments (together with letters of credit and sublimit borrowings) from $450 million to $435 million , and reduces the maximum sublimit for letters of credit from $50 million to $45 million , with each such reduction expiring on the date on which the company delivers financial statements for the fiscal quarter ending on or about December 31, 2023 demonstrating compliance with the financial covenants;

to , and reduces the maximum sublimit for letters of credit from to , with each such reduction expiring on the date on which the company delivers financial statements for the fiscal quarter ending on or about demonstrating compliance with the financial covenants; Eliminates each of the $15 million Singaporean tranche revolving commitments and the incremental facility and reduces the Mexican tranche revolving commitments from $15 million to $5 million ;

Singaporean tranche revolving commitments and the incremental facility and reduces the Mexican tranche revolving commitments from to ; Increases the applicable margin on borrowings under the facility while the company has a consolidated leverage ratio of greater than or equal to 4.00 to 1.00, including an applicable margin for base rate loans (loans denominated in U.S. Dollars) of:

2.25 where the consolidated leverage ratio is greater than or equal to 4.00 to 1.00 but less than 4.50 to 1.00,



2.75 where the consolidated leverage ratio is greater than or equal to 4.50 to 1.00 but less than 5.00 to 1.00,



3.25 where the consolidated leverage ratio is greater than or equal to 5.00 to 1.00 but less than 5.25 to 1.00, and



3.75 where the consolidated leverage ratio is greater than or equal to 5.25 to 1.00.

Creates additional reporting requirements, account control agreement requirements, and other requirements and restrictions.

The company remains in discussions with its lending group regarding potential additional covenant relief for future fiscal periods and to provide for appropriate flexibility, under its covenants, to allow management to implement its strategic plans. The company is unable to predict whether or when any further amendment to the Credit Agreement may be entered into, as well as the terms and conditions of any such amendment.

"This amended agreement allows us to continue to execute on our dual strategies of fixing the core and expanding access to the brand during this period of unusual macroeconomic volatility," said Mariela Matute, Chief Financial Officer of Tupperware Brands. "We remain confident that our strategies are the right ones for Tupperware in today's global consumer environment, and we appreciate the support of our lenders," she added.

