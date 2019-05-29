Tupperware Brands and World Central Kitchen Announce Collaboration Aimed at Reducing Impact of Single-Use Product Waste in Disaster Relief Efforts

Driven by the collective mission to empower communities and strengthen economies, the collaboration will afford timely and compassionate meal response to victims, first-responders and volunteers of disaster. Tupperware Brands will support World Central Kitchen in the distribution of prepared meals at disaster relief sites through the supply of Tupperware® durable, reusable food containers. The companies intend to utilize the competencies of both organizations to improve meal delivery systems and minimize the environmental footprint of disaster response.

"Partnering with World Central Kitchen is an honor for the Tupperware family. For more than 70 years, we have been committed to providing life-changing opportunities and products that help people live smarter, safer and with less waste," said Mark Shamley, Vice President of Global Social Impact at Tupperware Brands. "With more than 12,000 associates and 3 million Sales Force members around the world, we have always felt an obligation to support our communities in the greatest times of need and working with World Central Kitchen affords us the opportunity to expand this commitment and work with a partner who has a proven passion to make a difference."

Tupperware's global social responsibility platform focuses on supporting disaster relief efforts and women-related causes in addition to environmental stewardship. Tupperware is committed to providing solutions to single-use plastic waste by reducing its environmental impact throughout the full lifecycle of a product including, product design, manufacturing, distribution, consumption, recycling and recovery.

"Tupperware Brands is the perfect partner for us," says Nate Mook, Executive Director of World Central Kitchen. "We share the common goal of helping local communities quickly return to thriving economies where philanthropy does not displace commerce and where the dignity of a hot meal can serve as an inspirational source of better days to come."

Founded by Chef José Andrés following the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, World Central Kitchen is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization focused on using the power of food to empower communities and strengthen economies. The non-profit has since expanded globally and has developed into a group of chefs creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty. Since its inception, World Central Kitchen's work has affected communities in Brazil, Cambodia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Nicaragua, Zambia, and the United States.

Tupperware Brands and World Central Kitchen will collaborate to determine when to enact response support based on the scope and scale of a disaster. When deployed, World Central Kitchen will coordinate direct meal distribution on-the-ground with the support of Tupperware Associates and volunteer resources, when possible. Tupperware Brands will provide select reusable containers to eliminate the environmental impact of single-use products in a response.

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.0 million, is a leading global marketer of innovative, premium products through social selling. Product brands span several categories including design-centric food preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. For more information, visit www.tupperwarebrands.com.

World Central Kitchen was founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés following the devastating earthquake in Haiti. World Central Kitchen is a non-profit of chefs creating smart solutions to hunger and poverty in the areas of health, education, jobs, and disaster relief. Since its founding, World Central Kitchen has served over 6 million meals to victims of natural disasters around the globe and was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Food. In addition to natural disaster response, World Central Kitchen operates long-term programs in Puerto Rico, Haiti, and Nicaragua to help communities develop sustainable food systems. For more information, please visit worldcentralkitchen.org or follow @wckitchen on social media.

