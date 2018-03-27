Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call Webcast

ORLANDO, Fla., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) will release its first quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, prior to the opening of the market, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at www.tupperwarebrands.com.