Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call Webcast

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) will release its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, prior to the opening of the market, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at www.tupperwarebrands.com.

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.0 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium household, beauty and personal care products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

