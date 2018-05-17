Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: TUP) Tupperware Brands President and CEO, Tricia Stitzel and Executive Vice President and CFO, Mike Poteshman, will be co-presenting at the Bernstein's 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on May 31, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.