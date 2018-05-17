Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: TUP) Tupperware Brands President and CEO, Tricia Stitzel and Executive Vice President and CFO, Mike Poteshman, will be co-presenting at the Bernstein's 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on May 31, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.1 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

