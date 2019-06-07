Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Harris, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference in Boston, MA on June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.0 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

