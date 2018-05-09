Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

ORLANDO, Fla., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: TUP) Tupperware Brands Corporation announced today that its board of directors declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of 68 cents per share, payable on July 6, 2018, to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2018.       

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.1 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

