Tupperware Brands Is Recognized in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands announced today that its ECO+ Coffee To-Go Cup was honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 in the Materials category. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, and celebrating 10 years, this is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation, recognizing the people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.

Tupperware Brands sought to tackle the waste management issue caused by single-use coffee cups with the launch of the ECO+ Coffee To-Go Cup, using the revolutionary ECO+ material first introduced in 2019. Tupperware ECO+ products are made of sustainable materials, which are composed from either circular or renewable polymers. Circular polymers are derived from single-use plastic waste originally destined for disposal. The plastic waste is broken down to a molecular level and remodeled into high-quality food-grade plastic. Renewable polymers originate from by-product of the agricultural or forestry industry and recapturing its remaining ingredients to produce high-quality food-grade plastic. These ECO+ materials align with Tupperware Brands' innovative designs and sustainability initiatives already addressing single-use plastic and food waste.

"Receiving this recognition by Fast Company in the Innovation by Design Materials category is a testament to Tupperware's dedication to offering consumers innovative, thoughtfully-designed solutions that align with their values – to protect the environment and find innovative solutions to waste reduction," said Kartik Khare, Global Vice President, Product Strategy and Innovation at Tupperware Brands. "The Coffee To-Go Cup and its ECO+ material is just one example in how we are working to nurture a better future every day, providing reusable, durable and on-the-go products to lessen our footprint."

In addition to this honorable mention, Tupperware Brands has also won the Green Good Design Award for the Coffee To-Go Cup from The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, along with an iF Design Award in 2021, for its Handy Spiral. Since 1982, Tupperware has received more than 280 design awards for its product designs and functionality.

"Design is not just a beauty contest," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "It's something that can change the world and create solutions in a time when we face pressing global issues such as systemic racism, climate change, and a global pandemic. Many of these entries showcase these challenges while providing hope for the future through their steadfast commitment to elevate design."

Honorees for the 2021 awards were selected in the following categories: Apps and Games; Cities; Data Design; Design Company of the Year; Experimental; Fashion and Beauty; Finance; General Excellence; Graphic Design; Health; Home; Learning; Mobility; Packaging; Products; Retail Innovation; Social Good; Spaces and Places; Sports and Recreation; Students; Sustainability; User Experience; Wellness; Workplace; Best Design Asia-Pacific; Best Design Europe, Best Design Middle East, and Best Design Africa; Best Design Latin America; and Best Design North America. New categories included Advertising, Branding, Impact, Materials, Pandemic Response, Real Estate, and Years in Business.

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands September 28, 2021.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/2021

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

ABOUT TUPPERWARE BRANDS

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

