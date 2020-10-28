Tupperware Pledges $1M to National Park Foundation for Resilience & Sustainability Initiative to Ensure Parks Thrive Today and For Generations to Come

A focus on responsible recreation and conscious tourism is ever more important as national parks welcome more than 300 million visitors annually. At that level of visitation, the National Park Service is managing nearly 70 million pounds of waste across the country. In alignment with its Green Parks Plan , waste reduction and diversion in support of operations and maintenance cost savings are National Park Service priorities.

As a premier partner of the National Park Foundation's Resilience & Sustainability initiative, Tupperware will support efforts to keep parks green and enhance environmental stewardship with a focus on reusable products. The partnership will elevate the shared commitment between Tupperware, the National Park Foundation, and the National Park Service to educate, provide solutions to, and raise awareness of waste reduction and diversion efforts and best practices for visitors to the more than 400 parks and programs across the National Park System.

"We know waste is a compounding issue at parks across the country and continues to increase as more visitors travel locally and explore the inspiration that these iconic places have to offer. Our partnership will focus on reducing waste by educating the public on the benefits of using reusable solutions," said Miguel Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands. "Since 1946, Tupperware has been synonymous with minimizing waste before it begins with quality, environmentally friendly reusable products. In anticipation of our 75th anniversary in 2021, we are reflective of our legacy – a brand committed to nurturing a better future for people, communities, and the environment. We are extremely proud to bring our purpose to life with the National Park Foundation, and look forward to the efforts our brand and our organization can bring to the belief that we all – park goers, inspiration seekers, nature lovers and stewards of the outdoors – should choose to do good every day."

Tupperware will bring the partnership with the National Park Foundation to life through a committed focus on preventing waste in the first place. This will take shape through the development of innovative product use and promotion, creation of educational resources and awareness building activities around the use of reusable and environmentally friendly products and packaging, and programmatic support to improve waste management and recycling infrastructure for the benefit of the parks and the visitors' experiences.

"Together we are investing in the future of national parks, helping to ensure that these stunning and meaningful places thrive for generations to come," said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation. "We're grateful to Tupperware Brands Charitable Foundation for their tremendous support for waste reduction efforts that make our parks more resilient and sustainable for the benefit of all of us."

Additionally, as part of the commitment to supporting the National Park Foundation, on #GivingTuesday, December 1, Tupperware will donate 50% of the retail price on small, medium and large Eco Water Bottle sales to the National Park Foundation. Eco Water Bottles are environmentally friendly and reusable solutions that can be purchased via Tupperware.com or via a local consultant across the United States.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

