Tupperware Voluntarily Initiates Chapter 11 Proceedings

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP), an iconic global brand, today announced that the Company and certain of its subsidiaries have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Court").

Tupperware will seek Court approval to continue operating during the proceedings and remains focused on providing its customers with its award-winning, innovative products through Tupperware sales consultants, retail partners and online. The Company will also seek Court approval to facilitate a sale process for the business in order to protect its iconic brand and further advance Tupperware's transformation into a digital-first, technology-led company.

Following the appointment of a new management team within the last year, Tupperware has implemented a strategic plan to modernize its operations, bolster omnichannel capabilities and drive efficiencies to ignite growth. The Company has made significant progress and intends to continue this important transformation work.

"Whether you are a dedicated member of our Tupperware team, sell, cook with, or simply love our Tupperware products, you are a part of our Tupperware family. We plan to continue serving our valued customers with the high-quality products they love and trust throughout this process," said Laurie Ann Goldman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware.

"Over the last several years, the Company's financial position has been severely impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment. As a result, we explored numerous strategic options and determined this is the best path forward. This process is meant to provide us with essential flexibility as we pursue strategic alternatives to support our transformation into a digital-first, technology-led company better positioned to serve our stakeholders," added Goldman.

There are no current changes to Tupperware's independent sales consultant agreements.

The Company will file certain customary motions seeking Court approval to support its operations during the process, including the continued payment of employee wages and benefits as well as compensating vendors and suppliers under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date.

Additional information and other documents related to the proceedings are available online at https://dm.epiq11.com/Tupperware or by contacting the Company's claims agent, Epiq, at [email protected] or by calling toll-free at (888) 994-6318 or +1 (971) 314-6017 for calls originating outside of the U.S.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Tupperware, Moelis & Company LLC is serving as the Company's investment banker, and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as the Company's financial and restructuring advisor.

