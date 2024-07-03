BERWYN, Ill., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turano Baking Company announces their new retail product line, Turano Bleacher Buns™. As the Official Bread of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field, Turano's newest retail line features the Chicago-style hot dog and hamburger buns sold at Wrigley Field and other iconic Chicagoland establishments.

TURANO LAUNCHES NEW ‘BLEACHER BUNS’™ BRINGING THE WRIGLEY FIELD INSPIRED BUNS TO A STORE NEAR YOU!

Turano Bleacher Buns™ consist of four (4) new premium restaurant-quality products: Hot Dog Buns, Hot Dog Buns with poppy seed, Hamburger Buns, and Hamburger Buns with sesame seeds. "These new breads take our restaurant quality combined with the Wrigley Field experience to bring an improved grilling and BBQ experience to loyal fans at home," said Giancarlo Turano II, Vice President of Sales.

Turano Bleacher Buns™ have a soft but hearty texture and a classic taste, made with the best quality ingredients and traditional baking techniques that set all of Turano's bread products apart from the rest. Turano Bleacher Buns™ have no artificial flavoring or colors, and no High-Fructose Corn Syrup; they are Nut-Free and are Certified Vegan.

These four new Turano Bleacher Buns™ products add to Turano's current retail product line, which include thirteen (13) products such as their signature Pane Turano Italian Sliced Bread, authentic Brioche and Gourmet Rolls, and the famous Turano French Rolls. Sports fans and Turano Bread fans alike can purchase Turano Bleacher Buns™ at their local grocery stores today.

About Company:

Turano Baking Company is a family-owned national bread bakery, founded by Mariano Turano in 1962. What began as a small bake shop has expanded into five state-of-the-art facilities in Berwyn, IL, Bolingbrook, IL, Villa Rica, GA, Orlando, FL, and Henderson, NV. Today, Turano Baking Company remains family-owned and operated, available in most Chicagoland, Northwest Indiana, and Wisconsin grocery stores. Turano also supplies fresh and frozen products to restaurants nationwide. Visit Turano.com to learn more.

For more information on this please contact Mario Turano at (800) 458-5662 or [email protected].

SOURCE Turano Baking Co.