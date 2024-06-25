Turbett Surgical Announces Transition to New CEO to Drive Growth and Expansion

HENRIETTA, N.Y., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbett Surgical, a leader in surgical efficiency solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Dubiel as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024. This strategic move aims to leverage Dubiel's extensive experience to scale the company and drive future growth.

Mike Zimmer Bill Dubiel, CEO

Mike Zimmer, the current CEO, will transition the role to Dubiel over the next three months, ensuring a seamless change in leadership. Zimmer will then return to his position as a member of the Turbett Board of Directors. Dubiel is transitioning from his current role as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing with him a wealth of experience in high-growth scaling of organizations and several successful exits.

Quote from Mike Zimmer, Outgoing CEO:

"Over the past 18 months, Turbett Surgical has experienced remarkable growth and improvement in our market share, quality, and financial performance. This progress is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. I am thrilled to announce Bill Dubiel as the new CEO. Bill's 30+ years of experience across multiple healthcare segments, including executive sales positions with Roche Diagnostics and Bayer Healthcare, and his leadership of startup businesses, make him the perfect choice to lead Turbett Surgical into its next phase of growth. His experience in high-growth scaling of organizations and several successful exits will be instrumental in driving Turbett Surgical's future success. I look forward to supporting Bill and the company in my continued role on the board."

Quote from Bill Dubiel, Incoming CEO:

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Turbett Surgical. I am excited to build on the solid foundation that Mike and the team have established. Over the past six months, I have had the pleasure of meeting with many of our customers and learning about the unique strengths of our business. Speaking with customers, working with our dedicated team, and collaborating with our distributor partners have been incredibly rewarding experiences. Together, we are laying a strong foundation for rapid growth and scaling our company."

Bill Dubiel's appointment marks another significant milestone for Turbett Surgical as the company accelerates its growth and continues its success in the healthcare industry.

About Turbett Surgical

Turbett Surgical is dedicated to improving the efficiency of the surgical process through innovative solutions like the Surgical Pod, which enables surgeons to perform additional surgeries daily. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Turbett Surgical continues to lead the way in surgical efficiency and operating room advancements.

Turbett Surgical Inc.

245 Summit Point Drive #2A

Henrietta, NY 14467

[TurbettSurgical.com](http://www.turbettsurgical.com)

SOURCE Turbett Surgical, Inc