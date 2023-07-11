Turbett Surgical Featured as a Top 10 MedTech Startup 2023

News provided by

Turbett Surgical, Inc

11 Jul, 2023, 09:36 ET

HENRIETTA, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Tech Outlook Magazine has selected Turbett Surgical as one of its Top 10 MedTech Startups in their 2023 special edition.

Continue Reading
Turbett Surgical CEO Mike Zimmer and co-founder Rob Turbett
Turbett Surgical CEO Mike Zimmer and co-founder Rob Turbett

"We are glad to feature Turbett Surgical as one of the Top 10 MedTech Startups - 2023," said Alex D'souza, Managing Editor of MedTech Outlook. "This recognition is a testament to Turbett Surgical's expertise in medical instrument sterilization. Turbett Surgical's Pod is a game-changing innovation that enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in ORs and sterile processing departments."

Mike Zimmer, CEO of Turbett Surgical, Inc. shares his team's pride in being recognized by Medical Tech Outlook Magazine. "Our hard-working employees and our loyal distributor network can't be more excited about the growing acceptance of the Turbett Pod. Hospital Administrators, Surgeons, Operating Room staff and Sterile Processing Departments are all benefiting from the productivity gained when using the Turbett Instrument Pod". This recognition by MedTech is further validation of the value of multi-tray sterilization". 

Following is a link to the article. HTML Link https://www.medicaltechoutlook.com/turbett-surgical

About Turbett Surgical:

Founded in 2013, Turbett Surgical, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company committed to delivering instrument reprocessing solutions to hospitals and surgery centers. Our patented instrument sterilization POD system, the Turbett POD, is used in operating rooms to support the surgical instrument sterilization process. 

For more information, visit https://turbettsurgical.com/

About Medical Tech Outlook

MedTech Outlook is a leading medical technology magazine that reaches over 97,000 qualified print and digital subscribers across the U.S. Our subscribers include Chief Regulatory Officer, Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs, Director of Compliance and Regulations, Managers - Regulatory & Compliance, Medical Device Quality, and Compliance Experts, Sr. Regulatory Affairs/Compliance Specialists, Department Heads, and other senior-level executives. It is the go-to resource for senior-level Medical Technology officials and decision-makers to learn and share their experiences with products/solutions, techniques, and medical technology trends following a unique peer learning approach.

For more information, https://www.medicaltechoutlook.com/

SOURCE Turbett Surgical, Inc

Also from this source

Turbett Surgical Appoints Mike Zimmer as CEO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.