Turbine Secures $25M Series B Led by Interactive Venture Partners with participation from Beiersdorf Venture Capital, Announces First Immunology Partnership with Top 10 Pharma Company

LONDON and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbine, a leading virtual biology company, today announced a $25 million Series B financing, an expansion of its virtual cell platform across industries and a new immunology-focused partnership with a top 10 pharma company.

The Series B round is led by Interactive Venture Partners, with participation from Beiersdorf AG and existing investors, including MSD Global Health Innovation, Accel and Mercia.

"Central and Eastern Europe has produced exceptional innovation, and Turbine stands out as one of the region's most compelling virtual biology platforms. Our team assessed the opportunity from both a technology and life sciences perspective, and we believe the ambitious team's unique capability to virtualize biological experiments with AI positions them to be among the global leaders embedding such technology into biopharma R&D," said Laszlo Czirjak, Managing Partner at Interactive VP, a fund backed by the family office of Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

With the new funding, Turbine will expand its platform to virtualize new assays across discovery and translational medicine. Turbine's lab-in-the-loop will generate additional proprietary perturbation datasets, allowing the company to fine-tune its foundational virtual cell model to novel assay and tissue types. These virtual assays are deployed through the company's Virtual Lab, a no-code platform that integrates with pharma workflows and systems.

"At Beiersdorf Venture Capital we see clear potential in AI-driven technologies such as virtual cell models that help researchers assess how active ingredients interact with skin biology, skin conditions, and safety. Our investment in Turbine reflects our interest in deep‑tech approaches that could shape the future of skin research." – Ascan Voswinckel (Head of Beiersdorf Venture Capital)

With the new momentum from the investment round, Turbine is expanding its oncology-focused offering in biopharma to include immunology through a newly announced collaboration with a top 10 pharma company. Per the agreement, Turbine's virtual assays will be trained to model immune cell behavior using proprietary datasets provided by the partner. The companies aim to provide deep mechanistic insights into immune pathways to inform the identification and prioritization of novel therapeutic combinations. The collaboration will enable scientists to run virtual experiments at a massive scale and interpret in silico results in the Virtual Lab so that only high conviction hypotheses proceed to wet lab validation.

"Combination therapies have been proven to offer patient benefit. However, given the complexity of immunological diseases and the sheer number of potential combinations, virtualization is the only way scientists can rationally explore and identify the right drug combinations, as well as which patient cohorts may benefit from them." said Szabolcs Nagy, Co-Founder & CEO at Turbine. "We are excited to expand into immunology, as a new therapeutic area, to build an active learning loop where simulations inform the right wet lab experiments, which in turn generate data that improves the next round of predictions to ultimately identify a number of potentially successful immunology drug combinations."

About Turbine

Turbine is virtualizing biological experiments with AI to accelerate drug discovery and improve clinical translatability. Using its foundational virtual cell model powered by its lab-in-the-loop, Turbine creates virtual copies of experimental assays. Running experiments at computational speed and scale allows researchers to test millions of ideas, beyond physical lab constraints, to understand biological drivers of disease. Working with scientists at leading biopharma like MSD (Merck & Co.), AstraZeneca and Bayer, Turbine's virtual assays have rationalized experiments across more than 30 discovery programs. Backed by leading tech and industry investors like Accel, MSD Global Health Innovation Fund, Interactive Venture Partners and Beiersdorf, Turbine is turning biology into an engineering discipline.

For more information, visit www.turbine.ai or follow our LinkedIn page.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf has stood for innovative skin care and pioneering skin research for over 140 years. The company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, employs more than 22,000 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2024 Beiersdorf generated sales of €9.9 billion and an operating result (EBIT excluding special factors) of €1.4 billion. Leading international brands such as NIVEA (the world's no. 1 skin care brand*), Eucerin, La Prairie, and Hansaplast are cherished by millions of people around the world every day. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, and Chantecaille complement the extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through its wholly owned subsidiary tesa SE, Beiersdorf is a globally leading manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers. Guided by the purpose 'Care Beyond Skin', Beiersdorf pursues an ambitious sustainability agenda with the target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2045 and aims to champion a more inclusive society.

Additional information can be found at www.beiersdorf.com.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2024.

About Interactive Venture Partners

Interactive Venture Partners, a US investment fund, provides capital to ambitious innovators, entrepreneurs, and founders of startups in Central Eastern Europe. With early-stage investments in companies across industries, preferring some technology-based differentiation, Interactive Venture Partners supports startups seeking to grow by gaining access to larger markets and to a broader network. Interactive Venture Partners is an affiliate of the Interactive Brokers Group of Companies, and its managed fund is supported by the Thomas Peterffy family office.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Turbine