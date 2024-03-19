TURBINE SELECTED AS A TOP 40 INNOVATIVE COMPANY BY TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA

With more than 30,000 members across Georgia, TAG drives innovation

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbine, the lightweight ERP for multichannel brands, proudly announces its selection as one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

This year's TAG Top 40 Awards, sponsored by industry leaders Amazon Web Services, Best Buy, and Comcast Business, celebrates the groundbreaking contributions of Georgia-based technology companies to innovation and economic growth within the state's vibrant technology sector.

Nominees for the TAG Top 40 underwent rigorous evaluation by the TAG Top 40 committee, comprising esteemed technology and investment leaders. Evaluation criteria included the company's innovation, the market need addressed by their innovation, and the innovation's impact on the Georgia technology economy.

Emilie Schario, CEO and Founder of Turbine, commented on the honor, saying, "It's a tremendous privilege for Turbine to be recognized among Georgia's Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies. Since our inception, we've remained committed to revolutionizing ERP solutions for multi-channel businesses, optimizing their procurement, inventory, supply chain operations, and accounting processes. We're honored and look forward to working with our customers to hit the next inflection point in both of our businesses."

John Dyall, CEO of Poco Bero, remarked, "Turbine has been a game-changer for Poco Bero, transforming how we manage our inventory. By leveraging Turbine's advanced machine learning capabilities, we have enhanced our operational efficiency, reduced waste, and improved customer satisfaction, all of which are crucial in the competitive artisanal pizza dough industry."

Turbine will be showcasing their technology at the Georgia Technology Summit's exhibition on March 28, 2024, at the Signia by Hilton Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.

Alex Rhodeen, Supply Chain Catalyst at ATDC, commended Turbine's recognition, remarking, "It's no surprise Turbine was selected for TAG's Top 40 Innovative Companies in Georgia given the value of their solution and the strength of Emilie and her team. Columbus has an incredible startup ecosystem and they should be proud of the great companies they support like Turbine. ATDC is always grateful to see our companies from across Georgia in TAG's Top 40 Innovative Companies."

