TurboInnovate Partners with Intelligence Ventures to Bring AI-Powered Predictions to Investment Diligence

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboInnovate, the AI-powered innovation intelligence platform from the company, OmniSync Incorporated, today announced a strategic partnership with Intelligence Ventures, a research-driven venture capital firm focused on AI-powered healthcare at the pre-seed and seed stage.

The collaboration brings TurboInnovate's consultant-grade market intelligence to investors, startups, venture studios, university technology transfer offices, and accelerators across the deep tech and life science ecosystem.

From AI-Powered Intelligence to Investment-Ready Opportunities Gaps in Heathcare AI

Under the partnership, Intelligence Ventures will integrate TurboInnovate directly into its deal evaluation workflow to assess commercialization potential, competitive positioning, and funding likelihood for pre-seed and seed-stage companies. Beyond the platform itself, TurboInnovate's team will provide hands-on commercialization support to select Intelligence Ventures portfolio companies.

"Most investment firms rely blindly on referral deal flow and make gut instinct-based emotional decisions. The innovation ecosystem has long relied on such private networks to identify and support the most promising early-stage opportunities. TurboInnovate adds a critical layer of validated, comprehensive and objective data to that process," said Dr. Rupak Doshi, CEO of OmniSync. "Intelligence Ventures demonstrates how our platform, built and tested with federal government agencies and Fortune companies, delivers equal value for investors, startups, and innovation organizations making faster, more confident decisions in deep tech and life sciences. The consistency and comprehensiveness of our data enable users directly compare opportunities apples-to-apples, something general-purpose AI tools simply cannot deliver reliably."

"Intelligence Ventures was built on the thesis that proprietary data is the only durable moat in AI healthcare—and we hold ourselves to that same standard. We've reviewed over 630 companies across 19 market segments and published the State of AI Healthcare report as a byproduct of how we underwrite. TurboInnovate extends that edge. It delivers in minutes what used to require a six-figure consulting engagement: validated competitive landscapes, IP depth, funding trajectories, and federal market signals, all contextually matched to the technology in question. For a data-driven fund like ours, adoption wasn't a question," said Doug Nissinoff, General Partner of Intelligence Ventures. "I expect TurboInnovate to become table stakes for serious deep tech and life science investors within the next 18 months."

About OmniSync Incorporated

OmniSync is a San Diego-based dual use technology company that houses the world's largest deep-tech innovation dataset, structured for AI-based insight extraction, builds process automation software, and layers expert-driven support services to accelerate deep tech commercialization. It's flagship platform TurboInnovate, is utilized by federal governments, corporate innovation teams, universities, accelerators, and startups alike to get deep tech ideas to market faster. OmniSync is backed by strategically aligned and US-based venture capital firms, Govtech Fund, Longley Capital, General Inception, Launch Factory, family offices such as Keshif Ventures, and other angel investors. Learn more at omnisync.io.

About Intelligence Ventures

Intelligence Ventures backs early-stage founders building AI-powered healthcare companies with proprietary data moats. Operating Intelligence Ventures Fund I, the firm invests at the pre-seed and seed stages across biotech and pharma tools, diagnostics, medical devices, and healthcare SaaS, with check sizes of $25K–$50K in the US and Canada. Intelligence Ventures has reviewed over 630 startups, receives an average of 20–30 new applications per week, and maintains a co-investor network of 350+ funds. The firm publishes the annual State of AI Healthcare report—a 60+ page proprietary research publication covering 19 distinct market segments—built from the same intelligence that drives every investment decision. Learn more at intelligencevc.com.

Intelligence Ventures Fund I is offered exclusively to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. For important disclosures, please visit intelligencevc.com.

Media Contact:

Rupak Doshi

858-264-6546

[email protected]

SOURCE OmniSync Incorporated