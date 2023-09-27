Turbomolecular Pumps Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028: Advancements in Vacuum Technology Propel Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Sep, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turbomolecular Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global turbomolecular pumps (TMPs) market has achieved impressive growth, with a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. Market analysts anticipate continued expansion, with the market projected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth, as outlined in the latest market report.

Turbomolecular Pumps: Advancements in Vacuum Technology

Turbomolecular pumps, or TMPs, are kinetic vacuum pumps consisting of a fast-spinning rotor, turbine, and stationary stator discs with gas conveying channels. They are renowned for their ease of operation, minimal maintenance requirements, low vibration, hydrocarbon-free operation, and no need for regeneration.

TMPs find application in a diverse range of fields, from electron microscopy to semiconductor processing and ultra-high vacuum applications in analytical instruments. They are also vital in harsh industrial environments where pumps must handle corrosive gases or critical process conditions.

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the remarkable growth of the global turbomolecular pumps market:

  1. Semiconductor Industry Demand: The escalating demand for semiconductor equipment, driven by the manufacturing of consumer electronics like tablets, laptops, and smartphones, is a primary growth driver. This trend extends to the adoption of semiconductors in hybrid and electronic vehicles.
  2. Solar Cell and Silicon Wafer Fabrication: TMPs create a vacuum environment crucial in the fabrication of solar cells and silicon wafers. This, along with the increasing use of silicon wafers in advanced driver-assistance systems and other automotive applications, is fueling market growth.
  3. Nuclear Fusion Research: TMPs play a crucial role in research and development (R&D) of nuclear fusion, requiring a clean ultra-high vacuum.
  4. Scientific Instrumentation: The rising demand for electron microscopes, focused ion-beam systems, and surface analysis systems is contributing to market growth.
  5. Smart Onboard Controllers: The development of smart onboard controllers capable of monitoring and controlling valves, pumps, and gauges within an automated vacuum system is expected to drive the market.

Market Segmentation

The market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global turbomolecular pumps market, with segmentation based on:

Product:

  • Magnetically Levitated
  • Oil Lubricated
  • Hybrid

Application:

  • Analytical Instrumentation
  • Semiconductor
  • Research and Development (R&D)
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Leaders in the Industry

The global turbomolecular pumps market features key players specializing in the production and distribution of TMPs. Some of the leading companies in the market include:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Atlas Copco
  • Busch LLC
  • Ebara Corporation
  • Elettrorava S.r.l.
  • FMG Enterprises Inc.
  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  • KYKY Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Osaka Vacuum Ltd.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • ULVAC Inc.

Recent Developments

Recent developments in the turbomolecular pumps market include:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.'s ongoing advancements in analytical instrumentation and scientific equipment, with a focus on precision and efficiency.
  • Atlas Copco's efforts to enhance the performance of its turbomolecular pumps to meet the evolving needs of semiconductor manufacturers.
  • Ebara Corporation's initiatives to expand its product portfolio to cater to various industrial applications requiring vacuum technology solutions.

Key Questions Answered

The market report addresses key questions, including:

  • How has the global turbomolecular pumps market performed, and what is its growth outlook?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the turbomolecular pumps market?
  • Which regions are the primary growth markets, and which countries show the most potential?
  • What are the dominant product types and applications in the turbomolecular pumps market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjc0ea

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Beard Grooming Products Market Hits $27.4 Billion in 2022, Set to Grow at 7.1% CAGR to Reach $41.5 Billion by 2028

Rising Demand for Salicylic Acid in Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products Drives Market Expansion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.