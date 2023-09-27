Turbomolecular Pumps Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028: Advancements in Vacuum Technology Propel Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turbomolecular Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global turbomolecular pumps (TMPs) market has achieved impressive growth, with a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. Market analysts anticipate continued expansion, with the market projected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth, as outlined in the latest market report.

Turbomolecular Pumps: Advancements in Vacuum Technology

Turbomolecular pumps, or TMPs, are kinetic vacuum pumps consisting of a fast-spinning rotor, turbine, and stationary stator discs with gas conveying channels. They are renowned for their ease of operation, minimal maintenance requirements, low vibration, hydrocarbon-free operation, and no need for regeneration.

TMPs find application in a diverse range of fields, from electron microscopy to semiconductor processing and ultra-high vacuum applications in analytical instruments. They are also vital in harsh industrial environments where pumps must handle corrosive gases or critical process conditions.

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the remarkable growth of the global turbomolecular pumps market:

Semiconductor Industry Demand: The escalating demand for semiconductor equipment, driven by the manufacturing of consumer electronics like tablets, laptops, and smartphones, is a primary growth driver. This trend extends to the adoption of semiconductors in hybrid and electronic vehicles. Solar Cell and Silicon Wafer Fabrication: TMPs create a vacuum environment crucial in the fabrication of solar cells and silicon wafers. This, along with the increasing use of silicon wafers in advanced driver-assistance systems and other automotive applications, is fueling market growth. Nuclear Fusion Research: TMPs play a crucial role in research and development (R&D) of nuclear fusion, requiring a clean ultra-high vacuum. Scientific Instrumentation: The rising demand for electron microscopes, focused ion-beam systems, and surface analysis systems is contributing to market growth. Smart Onboard Controllers: The development of smart onboard controllers capable of monitoring and controlling valves, pumps, and gauges within an automated vacuum system is expected to drive the market.

Market Segmentation

The market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global turbomolecular pumps market, with segmentation based on:

Product:

Magnetically Levitated

Oil Lubricated

Hybrid

Application:

Analytical Instrumentation

Semiconductor

Research and Development (R&D)

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Leaders in the Industry

The global turbomolecular pumps market features key players specializing in the production and distribution of TMPs. Some of the leading companies in the market include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Atlas Copco

Busch LLC

Ebara Corporation

Elettrorava S.r.l.

FMG Enterprises Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

KYKY Technology Co. Ltd.

Osaka Vacuum Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

ULVAC Inc.

Recent Developments

Recent developments in the turbomolecular pumps market include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.'s ongoing advancements in analytical instrumentation and scientific equipment, with a focus on precision and efficiency.

Atlas Copco's efforts to enhance the performance of its turbomolecular pumps to meet the evolving needs of semiconductor manufacturers.

Ebara Corporation's initiatives to expand its product portfolio to cater to various industrial applications requiring vacuum technology solutions.

Key Questions Answered

The market report addresses key questions, including:

How has the global turbomolecular pumps market performed, and what is its growth outlook?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the turbomolecular pumps market?

Which regions are the primary growth markets, and which countries show the most potential?

What are the dominant product types and applications in the turbomolecular pumps market?

