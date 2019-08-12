TurboPlay Announces Blockchain Technology Breakthrough

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboPlay Corporation ("TurboPlay" or the "Company"), the world's first personalized video games marketplace, is thrilled to announce a significant breakthrough for the greater technology community. After extensive R&D, TurboPlay has confirmed the ability to provide Stellar transaction signing directly from Elixir, a problem that until today had no viable solution. A more extensive review of this release can be found on Medium.

TurboPlay's SDK has been released on Github, which includes an XDR generator, and will be kept fully open-source under the MIT License. Both the Stellar and Elixir communities have acknowledged this tremendous contribution on the Stellar Newsletter.

TurboPlay is led by a world-class development team with a proven track record of delivering superior technologies. This breakthrough is necessary in developing enterprise-grade, highly scalable, fully fault-tolerant technology that has applicational use in many industries such as fintech, ecommerce, supply chain management & of course, video games.

"Combining the power and scalability of Elixir & Stellar was a no-brainer for me. When I realized the Stellar community hadn't completed XDR signing of transactions I knew we had to do it! I'm very proud of our ecommerce team Jibe for working on this with us. Now we can scale and process payment transactions on Stellar without any intermediates slowing us down," said Vince McMullin, Co-Founder, President and CEO of TurboPlay. "I'd also like to thank NBIF and our angels for their financial support, which has afforded us the time necessary to complete this technological breakthrough, directly ahead of our Beta Launch."

Seed Round Opened

The Company has subsequently opened the first participation round for seed capital that will help bridge the company into initial revenues. The Company is seeking to make new inroads into global investment hubs, and seeking strategic investment from the video gaming, fintech and blockchain communities.

About TurboPlay

TurboPlay is the world's most rewarding, personalized video games marketplace set to launch in H2/2019. Headquartered in Fredericton, New Brunswick, TurboPlay is led by a dream team of video game industry leaders with 100+ years experience. Built in collaboration with award-winning eCommerce agency JIBE, TurboPlay successfully blends technology and ideas to create novel solutions for the eCommerce and gaming industries. TurboPlay is proud to partner with other visionary pioneers in gaming like Bitraider, AcceleratXR and Xenko. TurboPlay has amassed a library of over 130 high-quality indie titles, over 40 developers and 5 publishers, with more added every week.

