Turbopower Announces Appointment of Scott Starrett to Board of Directors

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbopower, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider for gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units and component parts, announced today the appointment of Scott Starrett as its newest board member.

"We are excited to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors," said Vlad Miskovic, President of Turbopower. "Scott is an accomplished industry veteran with an impressive track record of leading and growing aerospace companies, and we are delighted to welcome him to our board. His leadership and operational experience will be invaluable at this stage of Turbopower's growth as we work to add new customers and capabilities and continue to provide world-class service. I look forward to working alongside him and our other board members to accelerate Turbopower's continued expansion and success."

Most recently, Starrett served as President of StandardAero's Military and Energy business unit, where he successfully quadrupled revenue between 2016 and 2020. Prior to joining StandardAero, Starrett served as President of Sikorsky Aircraft's Military Systems business unit, which included key product lines such as the Blackhawk, Naval Hawk and Presidential Helicopter platforms. Starrett began his career at Honeywell, where he held numerous executive-level positions across its aerospace and space portfolio.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join Turbopower's board of directors and work with the management team as the Company continues its growth as a leader in MRO services," said Starrett. "Vlad is aggressively positioning Turbopower to capture significant growth opportunities - both organic and acquisitive - and I am thrilled to partner with Turbopower, Battle Investment Group and Capricorn Holdings."

About Turbopower

Turbopower is a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units and component parts to military and commercial customers worldwide. Turbopower specializes in servicing turboprop engine platforms, including the Rolls-Royce T56 and Pratt & Whitney PT6. The Company holds numerous quality and customer certifications, including FAA Part 145 repair station and Rolls-Royce Authorized Maintenance Center certification. Turbopower operates out of a state-of-the-art 100,000 square foot facility with on-site engine test cells based in Opa-Locka, Florida. Turbopower was founded in 1974 and acquired by Battle Investment Group and Capricorn Holdings in June 2021. To find out more, visit www.turbopowerllc.com.

About Battle Investment Group

Battle Investment Group is an Atlanta, Georgia-based, private investment firm that seeks to support the long-term expansion and success of enterprises and management teams operating in the North American defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications and industrial marketplaces. The firm currently manages multiple committed investment funds and employs an operating model that allows for long-term focus and commitment to its core operating principles. To find out more, visit www.battleinvestmentgroup.com.

About Capricorn Holdings

Capricorn Holdings is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm with an extensive history of supporting companies in the aerospace and defense marketplaces. Through three affiliate limited partnerships beginning in 1987, Capricorn has invested in and governed companies whose annual revenue exceeded $3 billion. To find out more, visit www.capricornholdings.com.

SOURCE Turbopower LLC