TurboTenant and Lula Launch Rental Property Maintenance Partnership

News provided by

TurboTenant, Inc.

28 Dec, 2023, 07:15 ET

Highly anticipated collaboration revolutionizes the landlord experience with seamless property management maintenance support

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading property management platform TurboTenant announced its partnership with Lula, an award-winning rental property maintenance service, in select markets.

"The top challenge landlords report is managing rental maintenance requests," said TurboTenant Vice President of Marketing Harrison Stevens. "Partnering with Lula allows us to work with high-quality professionals nationwide to provide a simple solution for our 600k+ landlords. By integrating Lula directly into TurboTenant, our landlords and tenants can find help, repair issues quickly, and pay for maintenance all in one place."

Lula continues to earn accolades for its innovative approach to property maintenance, underscoring its commitment to excellence. To work with Lula, maintenance professionals must undergo competency tests, share detailed work experience histories, and adhere to specified pricing parameters — resulting in a monthly acceptance rate of just 12-15%.

Additional benefits TurboTenant landlords will experience thanks to this new partnership include:

  • Effortless Maintenance: Lula troubleshoots requests with tenants.
  • Simplified Scheduling: Lula coordinates scheduling between tenants and Pros.
  • Quality Assurance: Thorough reviews of completed work promote the highest quality standards.
  • Transparent Pricing: Lula provides clear pricing for maintenance work, ensuring landlords know what to expect.

"Partnering with TurboTenant allows us to offer our award-winning maintenance solution to landlords of all sizes," said Lula founder and CEO Bo Lais. "Rental property owners who subscribe to Maintenance Plus will have peace of mind knowing that our in-house maintenance coordination team will answer tenant phone calls 24/7, 365 days a year. We work directly with the tenants to troubleshoot issues and dispatch a high-quality, vetted Pro."

Through this partnership, TurboTenant aims to redefine the landlord experience by offering a comprehensive, reliable solution for stress-free rental property maintenance. To learn more about TurboTenant's commitment to empowering landlords and property managers nationwide, visit the TurboTenant website.

About TurboTenant
More than 600,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's all-in-one online property management solutions, including rental applications, tenant screening, rent payments, and lease agreements. Please contact [email protected] or visit turbotenant.com for more information.

About Lula
Lula is an award-winning platform specializing in rental property maintenance. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and reliability, Lula connects landlords with a network of vetted professionals to handle maintenance requests seamlessly. Please email [email protected] for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Krista Reuther
[email protected]

SOURCE TurboTenant, Inc.

Also from this source

TurboTenant hits 4,000: A year of landlord education through insightful webinars

TurboTenant hits 4,000: A year of landlord education through insightful webinars

TurboTenant, a leading provider of landlord tools and resources, today celebrated attracting more than 4,000 live attendees to its landlord-focused...
TurboTenant bolsters leadership team with strategic hires

TurboTenant bolsters leadership team with strategic hires

TurboTenant, the leading all-in-one landlord software, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Harrison Stevens as Vice...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.