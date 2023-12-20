TurboTenant hits 4,000: A year of landlord education through insightful webinars

News provided by

TurboTenant, Inc.

20 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

Shaping the future of property management, the informative webinar series equipped landlords with educational resources and transformative insights to bolster their business

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, a leading provider of landlord tools and resources, today celebrated attracting more than 4,000 live attendees to its landlord-focused educational webinar series during 2023.

"We are deeply grateful to our growing community, which has made our webinars a cornerstone of their ongoing education," said TurboTenant CEO Seamus Nally. "Our commitment to empowering independent landlords extends beyond cutting-edge software, as this achievement underscores."

Hosted at least once a month, TurboTenant's webinars are comprehensive, covering various topics crucial to landlord success. Beyond the usual industry trends and best practices, each session dives into topics across the spectrum of rental investment, from the eviction process to tax law implications for property owners. Each of this year's nearly 20 expert-led 60-minute webinars delivered a downloadable slide deck to address landlords' diverse challenges.

Each webinar is recorded, uploaded to the TurboTenant website, and made available to view on demand. A sampling of 2023 webinar topics includes:

"Our team is elated to have reached so many landlords live this year! 2024 will bring even more opportunities to build community through education, and I couldn't be more excited," said Krista Reuther, TurboTenant senior content marketing writer and head of the company's webinar program.

TurboTenant recognizes that managing long-term rental properties is a multifaceted responsibility. The company remains dedicated to empowering landlords through education and innovative tools. For more information about and to register for upcoming webinars, visit TurboTenant's website today.

About TurboTenant
Built by landlords for landlords, TurboTenant empowers independent property managers at every step of the rental process. More than 550,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management solutions. TurboTenant offers rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, rent payments, and lease agreements, streamlining every aspect of rental business operations in one platform. Please contact [email protected] or visit turbotenant.com for more information.

CONTACT

Krista Reuther
[email protected] 

SOURCE TurboTenant, Inc.

