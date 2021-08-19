TurboTenant Launches its Rental Market Data Center and a new Partnership with the NYU Furman Center

TurboTenant is also partnering with the NYU Furman Center to help further research around rental housing trends and challenges. "Our research collaboration with TurboTenant offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into the decision-making processes of landlords and renters, and to better understand how the rental housing market has adapted to the economic crisis," said Daniel Waldinger, Assistant Professor of Economics at NYU and Principal Investigator on the project.

TurboTenant has helped over 350,000 landlords manage their rental properties and has direct access to top rental market indicators. The data center features average rent and deposit pricing, median days on market, and inventory and demand metrics. Additionally, survey data compiled over the last year related to the impact of COVID-19 on landlords and renters is highlighted, with rent payment and financial trends leading that narrative.

"We believe a great home can make a life-changing difference in a renter's life," said Sarnen Steinbarth, TurboTenant's Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal with this collaboration and our Rental Market Data Center is to help uncover opportunities to better serve and empower independent landlords as well as renters."

TurboTenant leads the independent landlord industry in cutting-edge software aimed at assisting landlords and renters across the United States with marketing syndication, online applications, tenant screening, lead management, rent payments, communication and more.

About TurboTenant

More than 350,000 landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, online solutions for landlording. Features offered by TurboTenant include online rental applications, tenant credit and background reports, property marketing, and online rent payments. Sign up at www.turbotenant.com.

About the NYU Furman Center

The NYU Furman Center advances research and debate on housing, neighborhoods, and urban policy. Established in 1995, it is a joint center of the New York University School of Law and the Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. More information can be found at furmancenter.org and @FurmanCenterNYU .

Contact

Taylor Marley

TurboTenant

taylor @turbotenant.com

SOURCE TurboTenant, Inc.

