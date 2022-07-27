TurboTenant releases biannual State of the Rental Industry Report, highlighting unique findings among landlords and tenants

Despite the market's heat, 56.9% of tenants report paying a fair amount in rent compared to the quality of their rental. Tweet this

TurboTenant deployed eight surveys to landlord and renter audiences over the first half of 2022, garnering over 4,000 completed responses. Their four-part report provides insight into why people become landlords, the landlord-tenant relationship, financial challenges, and respondent demographics. View the full State of the Rental Industry Report here .

"Understanding our landlords and renters through conducting research is vital to TurboTenant's ability to better serve them," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "Our latest report underscores how important it is for landlords to form and maintain healthy professional relationships with tenants, particularly in our current economy. Responsive, respectful landlords enable a smooth rental experience, which reduces their vacancy rate and boosts their bottom line."

About TurboTenant

More than 450,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management solutions. Features offered by TurboTenant include property marketing, tenant screening, rental applications, lease agreements, rent payments, and rent reporting. Please reach out to [email protected] for specific data requests.

Contact

Krista Reuther

TurboTenant

[email protected]

SOURCE TurboTenant, Inc.