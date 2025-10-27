TurboTenant Unveils Maintenance AI: A Smarter Way to Manage Rental Property Repairs

Property management company's new platform addresses landlord pain point, saving time, cutting costs, and reducing stress

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, a leading property management platform, today announced the launch of Maintenance AI, a cutting-edge feature designed to simplify and speed up maintenance requests for independent landlords and their tenants.

Maintenance is one of the biggest pain points for independent landlords. It's time-consuming, stressful, and often filled with back-and-forth communication just to get a clear picture of what's wrong. TurboTenant's Maintenance AI acts as a "first responder" to tenant issues, gathering key details upfront so landlords spend less time chasing information and more time getting things fixed.

"From receiving a request in the middle of the day to troubleshooting, coordinating with a pro, and tracking costs, the process is full of friction. With Maintenance AI, we're solving a problem landlords didn't even know could be automated," said Rajesh Karyampudi, Group Product Manager at TurboTenant.

When a tenant submits a maintenance request, the AI automatically engages them with targeted questions and prompts to capture essential context, such as photos, location, and detailed issue descriptions. It can even guide tenants through simple troubleshooting steps to resolve minor problems before the landlord gets involved.

The result is a faster, clearer and less stressful maintenance experience for everyone involved.

Key Benefits for Landlords:

Time Saved: Landlords spend less time clarifying requests and coordinating fixes. The AI can resolve or triage issues within minutes, accelerating resolution.

Landlords spend less time clarifying requests and coordinating fixes. The AI can resolve or triage issues within minutes, accelerating resolution. Fewer Unnecessary Requests: The AI filters out avoidable problems by helping tenants self-diagnose simple issues (like tripped breakers or loose fixtures).

The AI filters out avoidable problems by helping tenants self-diagnose simple issues (like tripped breakers or loose fixtures). Higher-Quality Requests: Requests include richer details, so landlords and vendors know exactly what needs to be done.

Requests include richer details, so landlords and vendors know exactly what needs to be done. Cost Efficiency: More accurate info lets landlords decide when to DIY small fixes versus sending pros, saving potentially hundreds per year.

More accurate info lets landlords decide when to DIY small fixes versus sending pros, saving potentially hundreds per year. Reduced Stress: Automatically organized and clarified maintenance means fewer headaches for landlords managing multiple properties.

ABOUT TURBOTENANT

TurboTenant is the free, all-in-one property management software platform that allows independent landlords and real estate investors to professionalize their real estate businesses and increase tenant satisfaction. With TurboTenant, landlords market properties to dozens of top listing sites, generate leads and applications in one place, create state-specific lease agreements, and collect rent online. Sign up for a free account and see why over 850,000 landlords choose TurboTenant.

