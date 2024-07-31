TURBRO Expands Mini Split Air Conditioner Line with New Multi-Zone Version

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TURBRO is excited to announce the expansion of their mini split air conditioner line with the launch of the new Greenland Multi-Zone Ductless Mini Split Heat Pump Air Conditioner. This innovative addition builds upon the strengths of TURBRO's popular single-zone systems, bringing enhanced energy efficiency, personalized comfort, and seamless smart home integration to even more households.

What is a multi-zone mini-split system?

A multizone mini split is a type of air conditioning system that allows for individual temperature control in multiple rooms or zones within a building. It consists of one outdoor unit connected to up to four indoor units, each of which can be controlled separately to provide customized comfort in different areas of your home. This setup is energy-efficient and ideal for providing precise climate control in different areas without the need for extensive ductwork of a central HVAC system.

Energy Efficiency & Eco-Friendly

The new multi-zone system boasts an impressive 21.5-22.0 SEER2 rating that helps reduce energy bills and minimizes your environmental footprint. The zone control feature ensures that energy is not wasted, providing precise heating and cooling exactly where it's needed, when it's needed.

Personalized Temperature Control

With the TURBRO Greenland Multi-Zone Mini Split, each zone can be independently controlled, allowing for personalized temperature settings in different rooms. Whether you prefer a cooler living room while keeping the bedroom warmer or need specific climate control in a home office, our system caters to the unique comfort needs of every household member.

Smart Home Integration

The Greenland Multi-Zone Mini Split Air Conditioner integrates seamlessly with your smart home setup. Operate and manage your system through a single app, providing comprehensive control over your home's climate. Whether you're adjusting settings remotely or setting up automated schedules, the smart integration makes it easy to maintain optimal comfort throughout your home.

TURBRO continues to lead in delivering innovative, efficient, and user-friendly air conditioning solutions. The new Greenland Multi-Zone Mini Split Air Conditioner is now available for purchase on TURBRO's website and through select retailers. Upgrade to the latest in home climate control technology and experience the difference today.

For more information, visit TURBRO.com

