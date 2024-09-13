TURBRO Unveils Innovative Pool Heat Pumps for Extended Swimming Seasons

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TURBRO, a leading name in home climate solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of pool heat pumps, designed to offer an energy-efficient and eco-friendly way to keep swimming pools warm year-round. The introduction of the Beluga Inverter Heat Pump and the Manatee M20 marks TURBRO's expansion into the pool heating market, bringing advanced technology and superior performance to pool owners everywhere.

Revolutionizing Pool Heating

Traditional pool heaters, reliant on gas or electricity, are known for their high energy consumption and significant operational costs. In contrast, TURBRO's pool heat pumps work by harnessing heat from the surrounding air and transferring it to the pool water. These pumps offer an efficiency rate of up to 600%, far surpassing the 80-85% efficiency of conventional gas heaters.

The Manatee M20 is a fixed-speed pool heat pump with a BTU rating of 20,000 BTU, making it best for inflatable, frame, and small in-ground pools. The Beluga line is a variable-speed pool heat pump with a BTU rating of up to 75,000 BTU, making it ideal for larger home pools.

We know that a pool is a huge investment for your family, so we wanted to ensure that you can extend the season to get more use out of your pool. From a customer of the Manatee heat pump:

"We installed the TURBRO Manatee pool heat pump last spring, and it's been a game-changer. Our pool is warm and inviting well into the fall, and the energy savings have been noticeable. The installation was straightforward, and the pump runs quietly. We're thrilled with the extended swimming season it provides for our family."

— Jason L., Happy Pool Owner

Product Highlights

Extended Swimming Season : Enjoy your pool longer by maintaining ideal water temperatures from early spring to late fall.

: Enjoy your pool longer by maintaining ideal water temperatures from early spring to late fall. High Efficiency and Energy Savings : Both models are engineered for maximum efficiency. The Beluga model, featuring inverter technology, adjusts the compressor speed to meet the pool's specific heating needs, optimizing energy use and reducing utility costs.

: Both models are engineered for maximum efficiency. The Beluga model, featuring inverter technology, adjusts the compressor speed to meet the pool's specific heating needs, optimizing energy use and reducing utility costs. Easy Installation: With a compact design that fits into any pool setup, TURBRO pool heat pumps are simple to install, whether upgrading an existing system or adding a new one.

For more information on TURBRO's new pool heat pumps, please visit www.turbro.com or contact [email protected] .

