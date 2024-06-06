Turbulence in the RF Front End Market

The rise of Chinese suppliers will change the game

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts released its definitive report on the Radio Frequency Front End market for smartphones today, including clear predictions about the future direction of shipments and revenue for RF components.

IoT is taking a larger share of the cellular market.

In its 15th year, the report titled RF Front Ends for Mobile Devices 2024 provides market share tracking on the 15 top RF component vendors in the market, including Broadcom, Murata, Qorvo, Qualcomm, and Skyworks, as well as a long list of other vendors including Airoha, Infineon, Maxscend, RDA, SmarterMicro, Sony, Taiyo Yden, Vanchip, WISOL, Radrock, Sanan, Shoulder, Microgate, Lansus, OnMicro, Eagantu, CUCT, Abtum, Akoustis, AAC Tech, WiSoL, and others.

This report includes detailed block diagrams and technical information about the trends in module integration, as well as insightful analysis regarding market trends that drive new smartphone sales and adoption of new RF content. In addition to smartphones, this report covers tablets, PCs, hotspots, IoT devices, and wearables such as smartwatches.

One interesting aspect covered in this year's report is the detailed analysis of how Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) and Direct to Device (D2D) will drive changes in the RF design for smartphones.

"The overall view of the RF market is like the ocean," commented Dan McNamara, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "It looks calm and flat, but it's anything but tranquil beneath the surface. From NTN to growth of IoT, as well as a shift to domestic Chinese suppliers, we see both opportunities and challenges coming in waves."

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the 102-page RF Front Ends for Mobile Devices 2024;

81 comprehensive charts and figures;

An Excel file with details of the 5-year forecast (2024-2029); and

Access to the analysts behind the reports.

To learn more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Recent publications focus on Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations, Cellular IoT, Semiconductors for RRH, Open RAN, Virtual RAN, Industrial Private Cellular, and more.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

+1 (408) 374-0690

[email protected]

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts Inc