Turf Solutions Group Delivers State-of-the-Art Driving Range and Putting Course at Park North Golf Club

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turf Solutions Group is proud to announce the completion of the design, construction, and turf installation for the premier driving range and championship putting course at the newly opened Park North Golf Club.

The project features 40 climate-controlled, TrackMan-powered driving bays and an 18-hole putting course designed for both casual play and competitive challenge. Turf Solutions Group created high-performance playing surfaces with precise contours, realistic ball roll, and durability to withstand year-round use.

Photo by Park North Golf Club

"We're thrilled with the quality and playability Turf Solutions Group delivered," said Bob Timmerman of Park North Golf Club. "These surfaces perfectly match our vision of combining top-tier golf technology with an exceptional playing experience."

With nearly two decades of experience, Turf Solutions Group is a leader in sports construction, specializing in both natural and synthetic turf. We are one of the only golf solutions providers that can deliver every element: Golf Entertainment, Golf Putting Courses, Golf Practice Facilities, Golf Construction, and Residential Golf. Our turnkey services include design, build, and renovation for sports fields, athletic complexes, and golf facilities, serving clients from municipalities and schools to private golf clubs and entertainment venues.

Park North Golf Club opened to the public in July 2025, offering guests a modern golf experience, complete with a restaurant, bar, and year-round play in Edwardsville.

