TurfMutt's Pet Safety Tips for the Dog Days of Summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurfMutt Foundation, which advocates for the care and use of the green space around us for the benefit of people, pets and the planet, offers important summer safety tips for pet parents this summer.

“Summer is one of Mulligan the TurfMutt’s favorite seasons because all the opportunities to get outside and spend time in our backyard and community parks,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. “But remember, if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them. Also, be mindful of loud fireworks during July 4 and when busy lawn and yard equipment is in use.” TurfMutt Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation)

"Summer is one of Mulligan the TurfMutt's favorite seasons because all the opportunities to get outside and spend time in our backyard and community parks," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "But remember, if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them. Also, be mindful of loud fireworks during July 4 and when busy lawn and yard equipment is in use."

The TurfMutt Foundation offers the following summer pet safety tips:

Plant for pets. Choose non-toxic pet-friendly plants for your backyard landscaping. The ASPCA has a handy list of safe options here (https://bit.ly/ASPCASafePlantList).

Choose non-toxic pet-friendly plants for your backyard landscaping. The ASPCA has a handy list of safe options here (https://bit.ly/ASPCASafePlantList). Keep pets (and kids!) away from working equipment. Pets and children should never be around when lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and other outdoor power equipment are in use. Store all equipment safely out of reach from them, as well.

Pets and children should never be around when lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and other outdoor power equipment are in use. Store all equipment safely out of reach from them, as well. Be mindful of heat. Avoid strenuous exercise during peak sun hours and check pavement temperatures before heading out. If it's too hot for you to touch comfortably with your palm, it can scorch your dog's sensitive paws.

Avoid strenuous exercise during peak sun hours and check pavement temperatures before heading out. If it's too hot for you to touch comfortably with your palm, it can scorch your dog's sensitive paws. Provide shade and water. Inside with you is always the safest place for your pet to be. When outside, make sure your dog has access to cool shade and plenty of fresh, clean water to prevent overheating.

Inside with you is always the safest place for your pet to be. When outside, make sure your dog has access to cool shade and plenty of fresh, clean water to prevent overheating. Keep aquatic adventures safe. Many dogs love to play in the water, but never leave pets unsupervised near pools, lakes or rivers. Consider a doggie life jacket for additional safety.

Many dogs love to play in the water, but never leave pets unsupervised near pools, lakes or rivers. Consider a doggie life jacket for additional safety. Be travel wise. Never leave a pet alone in a parked car and ensure they are safely secured in a cage or harness during summer road trips. Before heading out, make sure your pet's tags and microchips are up to date in case you get separated.

Never leave a pet alone in a parked car and ensure they are safely secured in a cage or harness during summer road trips. Before heading out, make sure your pet's tags and microchips are up to date in case you get separated. Be careful around fireworks. Create a secure, quiet indoor sanctuary for your pets during summer celebrations to protect them from the stress caused by loud fireworks.

Photos to accompany this release can be found here: https://bit.ly/TurfMuttSummerPetSafety.

Embeddable video available: https://youtube.com/shorts/HGlFS6IjIkk

Media contact:

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation

240-988-6243, [email protected]

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. The Foundation is title sponsor of "Lucky Dog," the Emmy Award-winning CBS broadcast television show in support of dog rescue and rehabilitation. Both TurfMutt spokesdogs have been rescue dogs, and Mutt Mulligan is a cast character on the show, where her "Mulligan Minute" segments teach viewers about the benefits of green space. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. Championed by Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Scholastic, Discovery, Weekly Reader, and the USBGC Global Learning Lab, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

SOURCE TurfMutt Foundation