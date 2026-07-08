The TurfMutt Foundation's Tips to Create a Weather-Resilient Backyard

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As extreme weather events and unpredictable storms become the new normal, homeowners are looking for ways to safeguard their properties. According to the TurfMutt Foundation, which advocates for the care and use of managed green spaces, homeowners can help their property—and family and pets—bounce back quickly after a storm with a few proactive steps.

“Our backyards are more than just beautiful, they’re also environmental superheroes that help manage stormwater runoff, combat erosion and provide vital shelter for wildlife,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. “By investing a little time into maintenance and smart landscape choices, we can build resilient outdoor spaces that stand up to severe weather.”

"Our backyards are more than just beautiful, they're also environmental superheroes that help manage stormwater runoff, combat erosion and provide vital shelter for wildlife," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "By investing a little time into maintenance and smart landscape choices, we can build resilient outdoor spaces that stand up to severe weather."

The TurfMutt Foundation offers the following tips to storm proof the landscape:

Maintain the "Living Sponge"

A healthy lawn acts like a natural filtration and drainage system, capturing stormwater runoff and reducing erosion. Choose the right grass for your microclimate and lifestyle, mow to the appropriate height for your species, and water wisely to keep the "living sponge" of your lawn healthy.

Keep Water Moving

Make sure gutters, downspouts and drainage paths are free of leaves, twigs and other yard debris. Adding a strategically-placed, shallow rain garden of native vegetation can capture stormwater runoff and allow it to safely soak into the ground.

Tend to Your Trees

Downed branches can quickly damage roofs, vehicles and powerlines. Healthy, well-pruned trees are less likely to break and cause harm during a storm. Take on the task yourself or hire a professional.

Remember "Right Plant, Right Place"

When planting in your yard, choose native trees, shrubs and grasses. These plants are adapted to your local climate, which means they'll be more resistant to winds and flooding. The right plants that thrive in your microclimate also can support pollinators and other backyard wildlife.

Clear the Projectiles

When you know a storm is about to hit, survey your yard for items that could turn into dangerous hazards. Secure patio furniture, umbrellas, grills, trash cans and other items. Move potted plants inside.

"Storm-proofing isn't just about immediate preparation, it's also about long-term stewardship," Kiser adds. "A healthy yard is a resilient yard that ensures your favorite green space is ready for backyarding fun again as soon as the sun comes out."

For more information about the benefits of managed landscapes and outdoor living, visit TurfMutt.com.

Photos to accompany this release can be found here: https://bit.ly/StormProofLandscapingTips

Media contact:

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf Public Relations LLC on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators, and families since 2009. The Foundation is title sponsor of "Lucky Dog," the Emmy Award-winning CBS broadcast television show in support of dog rescue and rehabilitation. Both TurfMutt spokesdogs have been rescue dogs, and Mutt Mulligan is a cast character on the show, where her "Mulligan Minute" segments teach viewers about the benefits of green space. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. Championed by Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Scholastic, Discovery, Weekly Reader, and the USBGC Global Learning Lab, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. More information at https://www.turfmutt.com/

SOURCE TurfMutt Foundation