Turing Announces Key Milestones as AI-Powered Tech Services Leader: Welcomes New Executives, Achieves 300% Increase in Developers and 70% Growth in Consulting Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turing , the world's first AI-powered tech services company, today announced milestone growth as a full-fledged tech consulting firm and the hire of two key executives, firmly establishing itself as a pioneering leader in the age of artificial intelligence. Since the March 2023 launch of Turing's Technology Services - a move that capitalizes on the company's in-house technology experts - its client base has surged by 70%, showcasing robust market demand for generative AI (GenAI) consultative solutions that enable enterprises to thrive in the dynamic, ever-evolving AI landscape. Additionally, the company saw a nearly 300% increase in the number of developers supporting Turing Services clients over the past year due to the continued high demand for skilled software engineers.

"The emergence and rapid advancement of generative AI calls for a new business model in tech services that provides the cutting-edge knowledge and solutions enterprises need to grow and flourish," said Jonathan Siddharth, Turing's CEO and Co-Founder. "Turing is answering that call by providing a full suite of AI consulting services in addition to our AI-powered, highly cost-efficient staff augmentation offering. Siddharth continued, "Our success in 2023 points to a sea change in how to address the technology demands of today's businesses, regardless of industry, in this new age of AI. Proven AI expertise, high-caliber, deeply vetted talent, and speed are key."

Turing recently appointed Shailendra Agrawal as Chief Revenue Officer and Rahul Bora as Head of Delivery to ensure the company builds on its success and hits new milestones. Agrawal will spearhead the company's globally distributed end-to-end, go-to-market operation across Demand Gen, Pre-Sales, Sales, and Operations. He joins Turing with an extensive background in building teams that have successfully sold technology services and scaled revenue at companies in various verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, healthcare, and fintech. He most recently served as Executive Vice President at Coforge and previously held senior leadership positions at Capgemini and IBM. Agrawal will report directly to Jonathan Siddharth, Turing's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. As Head of Delivery, Bora will oversee Turing's customer experience strategy, focusing on building a scalable, client-centric engine for the company's GenAI services. He joins the company with extensive expertise in optimizing services, overseeing significant digital transformations, accelerating time to market, and vastly improving customer experiences. Before Turing, he was Senior Vice President of Mphasis, where he headed global delivery and client engagement. Bora will report directly to David Wei, Turing's Head of Engineering, AI and Product.

Success of Tech Services Offering

With the rapid advancements of AI, Turing recognized the market demand for custom-built AI solutions and launched a full suite of technology consulting services to complement its highly successful AI-powered staff augmentation offering. Turing Services is a modern-age tech consulting model that combines the unmatched speed and deep vetting quality of the company's Intelligent talent network with its U.S.-based solutions experts who helped shape some of the world's most iconic tech companies. The company's Imagine-Deliver-Run (IDR) framework provides complete, end-to-end solutions in the uptake, implementation, and management of AI and Gen AI Services, cloud services, application engineering, managed teams, and large language model (LLM) Training Services. The launch of Turing Services in 2023 came on the heels of the prior year's triple-digit growth, fueling increased momentum and enabling the company to hit new milestones.

Emergence as LLM Training Leader

Turing has quickly emerged as the go-to resource for LLM training services and partners with the leading providers in the category. The company's cutting-edge offering is designed to accelerate clients' LLM reasoning and coding capabilities and will continue to be a significant focus for the business in 2024. The company's proprietary approach involves generating high-quality human data for super fine-tuning, reinforcement learning from human feedback, and direct preference optimization. Backed by a team of expert technical advisors, Turing uses a multi-point model measurement, improvement, and enhancement methodology that optimizes how the LLM training team approaches coding, data analysis, and multimodal reasoning. Learn more about Turing's LLM Training Services .

About Turing:

Based in Palo Alto, California, Turing is the world's most successful AI-powered tech services company. Turing has reimagined tech services from the ground up with AI by providing enterprises with AI-vetted and matched talent, AI-accelerated application delivery, and access to AI transformation experts who built the technologies behind the most successful Silicon Valley companies.

Founded in 2018, the company has experienced tremendous growth with over three million global developers on its talent network and 1,000+ clients. Turing has received numerous awards, including Forbes's "One of America's Best Startup Employers," #1 on The Information's annual list of "Most Promising B2B Companies," and Fast Company's annual list of the "World's Most Innovative Companies." Turing's most recent private fundraising round was oversubscribed and valued the company at $1.1 billion. Subsequent oversubscribed SAFEs were completed on a $4 billion valuation cap. Turing's leadership team seamlessly integrates AI technologists from industry giants like Meta, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Twitter, Stanford, Caltech, and MIT with seasoned tech consulting veterans from Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, McKinsey, Bain, and others to harness unparalleled strength and deliver maximum value.

