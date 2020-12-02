Turing Award Winner Dr. Whitfield Diffie, Founder of Asymmetric Encryption, Joins Findora

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Findora Advanced Research Center welcomed Dr. Whitfield Diffie, one of the best-known modern cryptography gurus in the world, to be its senior advisor.

The inventor of the "Diffie-Hellman key exchange" technique and one of the most versatile cryptographers of our modern times, will be in charge of guiding and supporting the Findora technical team for its growth and adaptation to the challenges that lie ahead.

Findora Foundation

Whitfield is an expert in the field of cryptography and security technology and the winner of the 2015 Turing Award in computer science --- the ``Nerd Nobel'' --- for his revolutionary contributions to cryptography research.

Dr. Diffie will advise the Findora team on financial privacy-preserving blockchain infrastructure and actively support the Findora Foundation's cryptography-related research initiatives.

He will also assist in the development and commercial adoption of the Findora ecosystem projects.

Diffie, whose work in 1976 was key to solving one of crypto's fundamental problems at the time, has been involved in important roles within the global cryptographic community, thanks to his strong knowledge in the field, demonstrated throughout his little more than 30 years of experience in recognized industries such as Sun Microsystems, which he came to play the role of Vice President of the firm.

Findora, aware of the importance of security in its protocols to guarantee transparency with its users with the highest standard, has decided to welcome Whitfield Diffie as an extra layer of trust in the development of its products focused on preserving privacy.

Whitfield Diffie has received five successful career awards, in addition to the 2015 Turing Award, for his outstanding performance in the field of cryptography, earning him the honor of being a living member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Diffie has served on the technical advisory boards of BlackRidge Technology and Cryptomathic, where he has collaborated with other highly regarded researchers.

About Findora Advanced Research Center

The Findora Advanced Research Center is a special research institute established by the Findora Foundation. It provides professional know-how, tier 1 venture co-investments and frontier expertise from senior cryptography scholars. It supports research in cryptographic technology and promotes its technology in the field of decentralized financial applications.

Media Contact:

Findora Foundation

416-712-5841

[email protected]

SOURCE Findora Foundation