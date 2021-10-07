Turing Technology Releases Q3 2021 EAM Industry Performance Update - AI-Informed EAM Portfolios Deliver Strong Performance Edge

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turing Technology today released the Q3 2021 EAM Industry and Performance Update. The report reflects the aggregated performance of all EAM Portfolios put into live production, which now number 78 Portfolios from 23 investment firms.

The Update has three primary sections: EAM Industry Landscape, Relative Performance at the EAM Portfolio Level, and Rolling Relative Performance. The latter section reflected nearly 17,000 rolling 3-month periods, roughly 8,000 rolling one-year periods, and 1,500 rolling two-year periods. The results show in stark contrast the ability of EAM Portfolios to outperform, especially compared to traditional active managers.

EAM is an AI-informed alternative to traditional active management, conceived with the explicit intent of redefining performance expectations and results, and mirroring the worldwide best practices for predictive analytics. As stated in the Performance Update, in a world where investment decisions are made based on 10 basis points in expense ratio differences, the EAM Industry is delivering relative performance results that are truly redefining and resetting expectations.

For example, over 7,881 rolling one-year periods EAM Portfolios added on average 655 basis points (6.6%) in annual excess return versus Morningstar's actively managed fund peer groups. They outperformed the Morningstar peer groups 70% of the time.

Of course, the true metric for active managers is the ability to outperform traditional passive benchmarks. In that vein, EAM Portfolios with track records greater than one year outperformed their benchmarks 78% of the time, and achieved a perfect 100% success rate for all EAM Portfolios two-years-old or older.

The Q3 2021 EAM Industry Performance Update can be accessed at www.turingta.com.

About Turing Technology (www.turingta.com):

Turing Technology is a technology and intellectual property firm founded in 2016 by two world-class applied mathematicians with a long history of innovation and entrepreneurism. The firm's capabilities emerge from the intersection of mathematics, machine learning, and innovation. Turing was recently named to the AIFinTech100, reflecting a select global listing reflecting "the world's most innovative solution providers" who are "using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform financial services." A principal component of Turing's industry changing technologies is its Hercules System™, a first-of-its-kind technology generating real-time, daily holdings and portfolio weights from nearly 2,000 actively managed mutual funds. Turing licenses its AI-based technology platform to investment and wealth management firms to build, test, produce, and monitor custom-made investment portfolios.

Turing is not an investment management or advice firm. It is a technology company that licenses its technology and Intellectual Property to investment management, insurance, brokerage, RIA, and wealth firms.

For more information, contact:



Barry Schwartz; 212-677-8700 x118

SOURCE Turing Technology

Related Links

http://www.turingta.com

