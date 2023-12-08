"Turing Town" in west China builds on AI to empower industrial digitalization

XIANYANG, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Xianyang High-tech Industrial Development Zone in west China's Shaanxi Province, digitalization is a popular option for many traditional manufacturing firms for industrial upgrading, even it's a sheet metal processing company.

Through the application of AI-driven quality inspection model, Huatai Kitchen Equipment saw its production lean level increase by 35 percent. The company's sales in the third quarter of this year rose by 4.8 million yuan year on year thanks to the development of smart restaurants and related branding effects.

The company had little idea about how to digitalize their production in the very beginning. It found a way out by leveraging the services provided by the district's industrial digitalization empowerment platform.

To help facilitate enterprises' digital transformation, the district has set up an industrial Internet platform, a digital transformation capability center, an empowerment center and a mutual aid center, providing AI industrial consulting, AI industrial design and other services to enterprises.

At present, it has provided 715 key programs and 927 capability tools, helping 117 enterprises to embrace cloud adoption and smart technologies.

The district is building an intelligent computing center with 1000P computing power and a service focus on AI industrialization. Efforts are being made to develop centers of computing power service, AIGC technology R&D, scene application and industry incubation, and to attract enterprises with strong computing power and talents with comprehensive services.

It is also building the 18,000-square-meter Daqin Metaverse Smart Complex, which is expected to be completed and put into operation in the first half of 2024.

The complex will be mainly engaged in digital transformation achievement display, digital exhibition, VR immersive experience, digital cultural tourism interactive projects and other businesses, nurturing Xianyang High -tech Industrial Development Zone into a "Turing Town" in west China.