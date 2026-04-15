Turion Raises $75+ Million Series B to Accelerate U.S. Space Superiority

The funding builds on the company's recent momentum and strong execution track record, positioning it to accelerate fleet deployment, expand intelligence collection for Space Domain Awareness, and scale distribution of its Starfire™ operating system.

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turion Space, the space infrastructure company, today announces its $75+ million Series B financing round led by Washington Harbour Partners.

Turion's Series B is building on its strong track record. Its first two missions (DROID.001 and DROID.002) were both operational successes and have delivered over 40,000 images to-date.

The round includes pro-rata participation from existing investors, including Aurelia Foundry, Forward Deployed VC, and FoundersX. Turion also added new capital partners, including Center15 Capital, Magnetar, HOF Capital, and Industrious Ventures, with the raise.

Turion delivers space superiority through integrated spacecraft, sensors, and software:

DROID spacecraft for dynamic space operations, including rendezvous, proximity and refueling operations.

Purpose-built payloads optimized for reconnaissance and surveillance.

Starfire software modules including mission planning and execution, autonomous tasking, and constellation command and control.

These capabilities form a unified platform that delivers orbital intelligence and operations to U.S., Allies and commercial customers. The company has planned missions in LEO and GEO, leveraging a software-defined architecture that supports multi-sensor missions without locking operators into a single payload.

"This capital accelerates the fleet, expands reconnaissance coverage for Space Domain Awareness, and scales Starfire from constellation command to theater-scale operations. We're building a dependable, sovereign-grade infrastructure layer that strengthens deterrence today — and lays the groundwork for responsible in-space resource utilization tomorrow — securing enduring space superiority for U.S. and Allies," said Ryan Westerdahl, co-founder and CEO of Turion.

What the funding enables

Increased manufacturing throughput and supply-chain depth to take spacecraft production capacity from 8 vehicles per year to a target of 40, increasing annual production capacity five-fold.

Fleet proliferation to increase continuous observation and frequency of non-earth imaging across LEO and GEO. This begins with Turion's ongoing efforts with the U.S. Space Force's STRATFI program with 3 planned launches to LEO and GEO.

Expand high-resolution, non-Earth imaging to identify, track, and characterize orbital objects—delivering timely, decision-quality Space Domain Awareness to U.S. and allied operators—while building on Turion's accelerated progress within the NRO's commercial remote sensing initiative.

Starfire™ scale-up (Mission Planning, Tasking, Command & Control) for larger, more automated multi-satellite operations, supporting both Turion-owned spacecraft and third-party constellations.

Traction and momentum

Founded in 2021 by veterans from SpaceX, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, Boeing Phantom Works, and joined by executives from Palantir, Turion has rapidly established itself as a foundational player in U.S. space superiority. To date, Turion has been awarded 28 U.S. government contracts and is advancing multiple efforts spanning the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the U.S. Space Force, Space Development Agency (SDA), and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

Turion's multi-billion-dollar pipeline reflects accelerating demand for space superiority missions including space domain awareness, missile warning and tracking, orbital resilience, and multi-spectral remote sensing.

"The U.S. cannot secure what it cannot see — and today, our visibility in orbit remains constrained by legacy systems," said Mina Faltas, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Washington Harbour Partners. "Turion is solving that with a fundamentally different approach: purpose-built satellites integrated with software to deliver real-time intelligence where speed and clarity matter most. They're building the operational backbone for space domain awareness. We're proud to double down on our investment in Turion and lead this round."

About Turion

Turion is building the commercial infrastructure layer for orbit. We deliver sovereign-grade orbital intelligence and operations through our DROID satellite fleet and STARFIRE™ operating system, starting with resolved Non-Earth Imaging (NEI) for Space Domain Awareness and expanding to multi-sensor, maneuverable missions from LEO to GEO. Turion is the first NOAA-licensed commercial provider of resolved NEI in the United States, with operational satellites delivering real-time intelligence from orbit. Turion employs approximately 200 people at its Irvine, California headquarters. Our long-term vision is dependable infrastructure that ultimately enables responsible resource utilization in space — ensuring U.S. and Allied space superiority while expanding humanity's productive frontier and the commercialization of space.

Learn more: turionspace.com

About Washington Harbour Partners

Washington Harbour Partners, based in Washington DC, is a private investment firm that brings a fresh approach to investors and founders, providing flexibility and deep operational expertise at all stages of the investment cycle – from growth equity to control buyouts to public markets. The firm has deep domain expertise in the areas of national security, defense technologies, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and technology-enabled services.

For more information, please visit washingtonharbour.com

Media Contacts

Turion — [email protected]

Washington Harbour Partners — [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected closing of financing, deployment timelines, program participation, product capabilities, and market opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that closing conditions are not satisfied or approvals are delayed or not obtained, and risks inherent in designing, manufacturing, launching, and operating spacecraft and software at scale. Turion undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Turion Space