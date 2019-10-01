Turk & Company Advises Mid South Title on Acquisition of Landmark Title
Acquisition will expand Mid South's footprint
DENVER, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turk & Company advises Mid South Title has announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Landmark Title based in New Orleans, LA.
Mid South Title, founded in 2000, is a full-service title agency licensed in Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. Its acquisition of Landmark Title will help expand its footprint in the Southeast.
"We are delighted to be strengthening our position in the market through this acquisition," says Mid South Title's Owner and Chief Operations Manager Taylor Hewgley. "We're riding a strong wave of momentum in the title industry, and we're very excited by the added potential Landmark Title brings to Mid South's footprint and reach."
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Mid South Title was advised on the transaction by Turk & Company. Turk & Company is the preeminent firm offering merger & acquisition and strategic advisory services to the title industry. For more information on Turk & Company, please visit www.turkandco.com
